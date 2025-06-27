Bad batting? Don't discount bowling quality: Starc, Sammy

The quality of the bowling, not batting incompetence, is the reason for the low scores, says Mitch Starc

Batting in Barbados hasn't been easy but Mitch Starc wants the bowlers from both sides to get a little more credit for the low scores in the match so far.

Australia were bowled out for 180 in 56.5 overs on the first day as the West Indies quicks expertly used their home conditions.

However, the hosts could muster only 190 in reply and were bowled out in the 64th over of their first innings.

It leaves the match extremely advanced after two days play, not unlike the World Test Championship final in London a fortnight ago.

Against South Africa in the WTC decider, Australia were eight wickets down in their second innings at the close on day two whereas at Kensington Oval the Aussies find themselves four down at the same point of the match.

While the Lord's pitch flattened out considerably on the third day, Starc pointed to the wearing conditions of the Bajan pitch as a reason why the batting struggles will likely continue.

01:30 Play video Day 2 Wrap | Tension rising as Australia slowly build lead

"It's funny when there's a couple of days of wickets, people just say it's bad batting and not (good) bowling," Starc mused to reporters.

"So maybe just say (it's) good bowling.

"It's obviously an interesting wicket with the bare patches there and some grassy patches.

"Listening to some of the batters talk, they feel like it's a wicket you're never quite in on. It's obviously been tough for batting across the two days."

Not only have the frontline quicks from both sides posed problems for their opposition batters, but the pace-bowling allrounders have had an impact with the ball too.

Beau Webster justified his inclusion in the XI with two wickets in two overs after he was thrown the ball by captain Pat Cummins when the fast bowlers needed a rest.

Webster removed both Justin Greaves (4) and Windies top-scorer Shai Hope (48) in an inspired six-over spell that removed the hosts' last two recognised batters.

Greaves meanwhile has struck in both innings with his medium-pacers, getting the key wicket of Travis Head caught behind in the first dig and roaring with delight at the wicket of Cameron Green on the second evening.

With wickets falling at an average of every 19.25 in the Test so far, WI coach Daren Sammy said he was just as impressed with his bowlers' economy rates which he used as a marker to indicate pressure being applied to the batters.

"(We conceded) four runs per over in the last Test Championship," Sammy said.

"(We're focused on) bringing it down, we were just over three in the first innings and now 2.7 (in the second).

"That balances the game.

"So yes, if we could get those last six wickets early up in the morning and put some pressure on. We all know chasing on the last day could be hard, so we've got to limit them as much as possible."

When asked how many he would be comfortable with his side chasing in the final innings, Sammy quipped, "What's the lead now? 82? I would love to chase 82.

"Maybe somebody could get a double hat trick or something."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa