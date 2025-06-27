West Indies quick hit with fine for Cummins send-off

Jayden Seales cops ICC sanction for pointing Aussie skipper Pat Cummins to the dressing room on day one in Barbados

West Indies paceman Jayden Seales has been docked 15 per cent of his match fee for his send-off to Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Seales gestured the Australian to the dressing room after dismissing him in the first Test in Barbados.

"It did not really mean anything and it was more a bit of frustration," Seales told the host broadcaster on day one. "Pat hit a couple of good shots off me and I just showed him where the dressing room was and there wasn't really anything in it."

The 23-year-old was penalised 15 per cent of his match fee - the West Indies players are believed to earn about US$5000 (A$7600) a Test.

Seales pleaded guilty to breaching the code of conduct covering "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" when dismissed.

He was charged by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, plus the third and fourth umpires.

Seales, who took five wickets in Australia's first innings, also was penalised one demerit point. He now has two points in a 24-month period. Seales received his earlier demerit point during a Test match against Bangladesh in Jamaica last December.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points in a 24-month span, they are converted to suspension points and a player is banned.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa