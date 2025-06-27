Aussie bowlers roll Windies to take series lead

01:30 Play video Day 3 Wrap | Australia step it up to outclass West Indies

Australia have surged to a thumping victory in the Frank Worrell Trophy opener after Josh Hazlewood obliterated the West Indies batting line-up in the final session on day three in Barbados.

Set 301 to win after half-centuries by Travis Head (61), Beau Webster (63) and Alex Carey (65) earlier wrestled Australia control of the contest, the hosts folded under Hazlewood's relentless line and length, bowled out for 141 entirely within an extended last session that went beyond the three-hour mark.

Nathan Lyon secured the final two wickets in consecutive balls at 6.13pm local time as shadows stretched across the pitch in the last over of the day after the final session was extended by eight overs to try and achieve a result on day three.

The 159-run win gave Australia 12 valuable points to start the new World Test Championship campaign and extended their unbeaten run in the Caribbean to nine matches dating back to 2003.

The margin would have been far greater had Shamar Joseph (44) not thrown the willow around late to top score for the innings, landing four big sixes to post his highest score in first-class cricket.

It completed another fast-moving day that saw 16 wickets fall – the third straight day of double-digits after 14 fell on the opening day followed by 10 on day two.

Hazlewood (5-43) completed back-to-back five-wicket hauls in the Caribbean 10 years apart just after the extra time was granted, with the New South Welshman now boasting the remarkable average of 10 in three Tests in the West Indies after topping the wickets tally with 12 during Australia's last tour in 2015.

Joseph's own five-for earlier in the day – his third in three Tests against Australia – went in vain, with his nine wickets for the match taking his career tally against the No.1-ranked team to 22, striking on average once every 23.5 balls bowled.

First-over king Mitchell Starc immediately put the hosts on the back foot when they began their chase after tea, claiming his 20th wicket in the first over of an innings as he lured Kraigg Brathwaite (4) into a leg-side trap.

Hazlewood then followed Starc for a second spell for the Joel Garner End, striking with his first two deliveries to remove John Campbell (23) and Brandon King for a golden duck before adding Keacy Carty (20) and West Indies skipper Roston Chase (2) to leave the hosts in the perilous position of 5-56.

Earlier, Head and Webster's 102-run fifth-wicket stand gave Australia the upper hand before Carey's 40-ball half-century lifted their second innings total to 310 and a target that proved far too much for the hosts despite having taken a first-innings lead the previous day.

Starc's first over set-up of Brathwaite worked to perfection as captain Pat Cummins ditched his mid-on in favour of a midwicket and a man catching behind square leg. The left-armer just six deliveries to get the in-swinger on the money as the Windies' veteran opener clipped it straight to Sam Konstas stationed next to the square leg umpire, diving forward to pouch the catch just above the turf.

Campbell gifted Hazlewood his first wicket as he began his second spell behind Starc, the left-handed opener misjudging an attempted scoop over the wicketkeeper's head as the ball instead ballooned off his glove and straight to Carey behind the wicket.

Campbell's audacious shot that ultimately brought him undone // ESPN

Hazlewood also had a stroke of fortune for his second wicket the very next delivery as King's inside edge cannoned into his thigh pad and ballooned behind the wicket as well, fortunately in the vicinity of towering gully fielder Cameron Green who leaped up to mark it over his head like a centre-half forward running back with the flight.

Hazlewood's third breakthrough is his next over was also courtesy of Chase's inside edge that rebounded to Konstas at short leg, then putting the finishing touches on a terrific five-over spell an over later when he nipped one back at Carty and removed his off-stump.

West Indies' chase had fallen apart completely by the time Cummins joined in to bowl Shai Hope (2) while substitute fielder Marnus Labuschagne's direct hit from mid-on added to the hosts' misery when he caught Alzarri Joseph (0) short at the striker's end.

West Indies' sloppiness in the field finally caught up at the start of day three as Head made them pay dearly for a seventh dropped catch in the slips cordon.

Resuming the morning on 14 alongside Webster on 19, Head climbed into an early boundary by lofting Shamar Joseph over the off-side before Justin Greaves gave him a life on 21 when Alzarri Joseph (2-65) found a thick edge towards second slip.

Greaves, who started the Test strongly with two catches in the same position on day one, spilled his second catch of the innings and one that would ultimately cost them 40 runs.

Head and Webster added 50 of their valuable 102-run union in the first hour of day three, weathering the increasingly variable bounce from the Kensington Oval surface; the Tasmanian exquisite off the back foot through the off-side while his South Australian partner seized on anything overpitched.

Head raised his second fifty of the match from 77 balls when he crunched Greaves through the covers, but it was the bounce that undid him in the end when Joseph (5-87 from 25.5 overs) returned and skidded a delivery that kept low into his pad.

The left-hander could only chuckle to himself as he lifted himself up of his knees and towards the pavilion, not bothering to review and rightly so as ball tracking later revealed the dreaded three reds signalling he was plumb in front.

Webster went to lunch one shy of a half-century of his own and wasted little time reaching the milestone after the break as the ran Jayden Seales' second ball along the ground through third slip to the rope.

It made it three fifties in his first five Tests for the 31-year-old allrounder, with this one just as crucial as his 72 in the World Test Championship final and his 57 on debut in Sydney that helped seal Australia's first Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win in a decade.

He became Joseph's third victim though when he feathered an edge down the leg-side as under fire TV umpire Adrian Holdstock was called into the action for the first time in the day to overturn Nitin Menon's on-field not out verdict.

Having struck a couple of fours off the back foot over the leg-side before Webster was dismissed, Carey went into full attack mode one the allrounder departed as he skipped down the wicket to Seales in the next over and crunched him for six into the sightscreen.

He made it 14 off the over with a further two boundaries, racing to a 40-ball half-century when he again shuffled down the pitch to Greaves and launched him onto the roof of the hospitality stand.

Cummins perished for nine trying the same approach, but Starc landed a couple of consecutive blows off Greaves down the ground in his almost run-a-ball 16 before losing his middle peg trying to hoick the returning Joseph over midwicket.

Carey lost his rhythm when Chase dropped all nine fielders back to the rope upon Lyon's arrival, the innings stalling somewhat with only three boundaries in the next eight overs. The wicketkeeper finally lost patience when Chase introduced himself on with a clear plan to bowl wide straight-breaks from over the wicket as Carey holed out on the third ball of the over.

The new ball brought the end of the innings as Joseph got his fifth – Hazlewood's chop on drawing curtains on the innings and handing the Guyanese quick his third five-wicket haul in as many matches against Australia.

Hazlewood brought the match to a rapid conclusion with his 13th Test five-wicket haul later that afternoon as the tourists took a 1-0 lead as the three-match series heads to Grenada. Steve Smith is a chance to return for that second Test beginning on July 3 if he can tolerate batting while wearing a split on his dislocated finger.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa