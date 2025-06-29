Williams hits defiant ton but South Africa take control

Sean Williams survived a blow to the helmet to hit 137 against the tide in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams has struck a fluent 137 from 164 balls on day two of the first Test against South Africa in Bulawayo but the visitors were in command with a 216-run lead and nine second-innings wickets remaining.

A South African side missing several regulars will resume on 1-49 on the third morning after Zimbabwe made 251 on Sunday in reply to the Protea's first-innings score of 9-418 declared.

Opener Tony de Zorzi is 22 not out and allrounder Wiaan Mulder has 25 as SA look to build a formidable total for their hosts to chase.

Matthew Breetzke was the only wicket to fall in their second innings after he was caught by Wessly Madhevere in the gully off the bowling of Tanaka Chivanga for one.

Williams, 38, held his side's first innings together with a sixth century in 21 Tests, despite taking a nasty blow to the helmet from teenage South African speedster Kwena Maphaka.

Craig Ervine and Sean Williams both made their First Class debuts before Kwena Maphaka was born. — Dale (@ncakos316) June 29, 2025

Maphaka had earlier ended opener Brian Bennett's game when he, too, was struck on the helmet and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the fixture with concussion.

Bennett's place was taken by concussion replacement Prince Masvaure, who managed only seven before he became one of four wickets for Mulder (4-50).

Debutant seamer Codi Yusuf finished with figures of 3-42 and stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj took 3-70, including the wicket of Williams, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.