Aussies set for Grenada first as Smith edges towards return

Australia will make their Test match debut at their 78th different venue in Grenada this week

Australia's Test squad has set foot on Grenada's National Stadium for the very first time with Steve Smith greeted by lively practice pitches as he closes in on a return in Thursday's second Test.

Smith batted for almost an hour in his first training session since rejoining the Test squad last Sunday as he acclimatised to wearing a protective splint on his right little finger after dislocating the digit during the World Test Championship final.

The star batter faced Australia's fast bowlers for around 15 minutes as they went through their warm-up routines, as well as spin and sidearm throw downs, before a lengthy fielding session during which he had his finger rebandaged by the team physiotherapist.

The 36-year-old shapes as a valuable addition to the tourists' top four as they seek a series-clinching victory against West Indies in Grenada (beginning midnight Friday AEST), which will be Australia's first red-ball outing in the island nation renowned for its spice plantations.

"Anytime you add 10,000 runs back into the line-up, you're going to be pretty happy with it," wicketkeeper Alex Carey said at training on Tuesday.

"He seems pretty confident, so he's excited to get back in.

"It's been tough at the top of the order, so to add a little bit more experience is good for the group, but I think they've (been) doing a pretty good job as well."

Where Smith fields if he is declared fit for the second Test will be an intriguing one for captain Pat Cummins to manage as it's unlikely he'll be able to resume his regular position at slip, at least to fast bowling.

He practiced slips catches to slow bowling at training on Tuesday amid extensive conversations with Australian men's coach Andrew McDonald and the team physio, also receiving catches and ground ball drills to prepare him to field in front of the wicket in what looms as a rare sight in Test cricket.

Smith practices slips catching to slow bowling on Tuesday // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

With Smith injured and Marnus Labuschagne omitted for last week's series-opening 159-run win in Barbados, Beau Webster assumed the former's regular spot at second slip, while recalled batter Josh Inglis slotted in at third.

But given Smith's pending return could result in Inglis missing out in Grenada, teenage opener Sam Konstas potentially shapes as the latest inclusion to the cordon, taking part in slips catching drills on Tuesday alongside Webster, Usman Khawaja at first and Carey with the gloves.

"Fielding some balls in front of the wicket … will probably be the strangest thing for me, I don't think I've ever done that in a Test match," Smith said after rejoining the squad.

The splint on Smith's right little finger that he wore during training // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

"Fielding at either mid-on, mid-off or fine leg, a bit different to standing at second or first slip, so I think that's probably going to be the biggest difference."

Playing in Grenada will be another new experience for both Smith and his teammates, with Australia's only previous visits to the National Stadium for one-day internationals, most recently in 2008 before any of the current squad made their international debut.

Should the visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the seaside St George's ground, which was refurbished for the men's 2007 World Cup, it will be the 58th unique venue where Australia have won a Test match, second only to India on 59.

Carey said the experience of playing at a new venue, where even first-class matches are scarce with the last fixture more than two years ago, posed no fears for a team that embraces the challenge of adapting on the go.

"There's not much to go off," he said. "And that's exciting, there's an opportunity to get into the game and be well prepared for anything that comes out way.

"The beauty of this team is being able to adapt pretty quickly and assess situations."

Just four Tests in total have been played at Grenada's National Stadium, with only four West Indies players (Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales) remaining from the side that beat England by 10 wickets in 2022 in Joe Root's last match as captain.

But spearhead Shamar Joseph did play in the most recent first-class fixture at the St George's venue formerly known as Queen's Park in February 2023, capturing 5-41 in the second innings as his Guyana held on for a thrilling draw nine-down against Windward Islands in the West Indies four-day Championship.

"We've played more white-ball cricket here," West Indies coach Daren Sammy said on Tuesday, referring to two T20Is they played against England in December 2023, the second of which yielded 448 runs in 39.5 overs.

"It's normally a really good cricket wicket. I had a look (today), a much more even covering of grass (than Barbados).

Nathan Lyon checks out the Grenada surface for Thursday's second Test // Georgie Dennis-cricket.com.au

"At the end of the day, you could have a grassy top or flat deck, you still got to come out and execute and that's what I'll challenge my players to do on both sides of the game, batting and bowling."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa