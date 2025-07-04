'A game for anywhere': Webster assured after more heroics

Australia allrounder plays another vital hand with fourth half-century in just his sixth Test

01:30 Play video Day 1 Wrap | Second Test delicately poised after Aussie recovery

Four down for not many is a tough task for most batters to regularly face, let alone one just starting out their Test career.

But having rescued Tasmanian from plenty of sticky situations over the past few years, Beau Webster has proved he can do it for Australia as well.

Again on Thursday in Grenada, Webster was faced with 4-93 when he walked to the wicket after lunch, which soon became 5-110 when Travis Head was adjudged caught behind by the third umpire.

Four hours later the score read 9-267 when the allrounder was run out trying to stay on strike after he and Alex Carey salvaged another top order batting slump, each hitting their second consecutive half-century in a 112-run sixth-wicket stand.

Webster's 60 from 115 balls was his fourth fifty in just his sixth Test for Australia, and although he quipped post-play he'd like to "capitalise at some stage" with a three-figure score, each of those four knocks have been incredibly vital runs in the context of each game.

The 31-year-old top scored with 57 against India on Test debut after coming in at 4-39, top scoring again with 72 in Australia's first innings of last month's World Test Championship final after strolling onto Lord's for the first time with his team 4-67.

Then last week in the Barbados series opener against West Indies, Australia were 4-65 and leading by just 55 when the right-hander arrived and peeled off 63 alongside Head (61) and Carey (65) to lift his side into a position of strength with a 300-run lead.

Whatever the situation, Webster said his game plan remained "really simple".

"I try to keep out as many straight balls as I can and try and score when it's not on the stumps," he said after helping Australia post 286 on day one of the second Test at Grenada's National Stadium.

02:09 Play video In case you don't know me: Beau Webster

"There's not much to it other than that, it feels like it's working, and I feel like I'm moving well.

"I'm just enjoying it, I'm having a really good time, it's bloody fun playing for Australia and winning games of cricket.

"This is Test number six – I've had one loss (in the WTC final) and four wins, so it's been a great start.

"When you contribute to wins for your country it's a really nice feeling and that's all I want to do, keep putting scores on the board and take some wickets and try to stay around (in the team) for as long as I can."

Webster's assurance in his own game is emblematic of a player who has performed consistently for years at the top level, with the Tasmanian playing more than 90 first-class games across more than a decade before making his international bow at the SCG in January this year.

Carey, who hit 63 off 81 on day one in another terrific counter-punching knock, said pre-match that Webster's "runs on the board" in the Sheffield Shield had equipped him to take the step up to Test level.

"He hasn't come in and changed his game," the Aussie wicketkeeper said.

A strong second session for Australia on day one // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

"He's an experienced cricketer; he's had to be consistent with his performances to get his opportunity.

"He's very handy with the ball and his batting at times it looks probably a little bit unconventional, he's quite a tall batter and he just drops the hands on it and times the ball beautifully.

"And he's a bit of an up-tempo-type player to compliment Travis (Head), so he's come into this group and fit in really well."

Webster said the biggest adjustment he's had to make in the step up from domestic to international cricket had been unique conditions he's faced in each Test.

"I've played six Tests now in five different countries with three different balls," he said.

"Getting used to the bounce and the different way the ball reacts off the surface is probably one of the biggest steps up.

"To be able to try and learn on my feet and get some info from some of the other guys, and then go about my business in my way, that's probably the one thing that I've learnt.

"I've been on some spicy wickets in Sydney and even Lord's felt like it was doing quite a bit.

"I've been to Sri Lanka where it spun from ball one and having to tailor your game to those conditions has been a great challenge.

"There's different challenges when you come and play in different parts of the world and I'm hoping I've got the game to play anywhere, and I feel like I do.

03:42 Play video 'Balls flying everywhere': Head, Webster soak in victory

"Hopefully, I can capitalise on one of these fifties at some stage but at the moment I'm happy to contribute and get us to a defendable total.

"I would have liked to put a three in front (of the total) no doubt, but 286 I think is a relatively good day."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa