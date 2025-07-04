Middle-order dominate in first game of Australia A series

Australia A put on a dominant performance to earn a 198-run victory against Sri Lanka A in the first One-Day Match in Darwin.



Four Australians scored 50 or more, with Nathan McSweeney the sharpest of them all.



His unbeaten 85 came off just 63 balls, with his footwork to the spinners making for some superb viewing.



18-year-old Ollie Peake was sublime in his Australia A debut, staying with McSweeney right until the end.



Peake rocketed to 55* off 38 balls, but it was the way in which he brought up his half-century that really caught the eye.





Ollie Peake becomes the fourth Aussie to bring up a 50 today, with this gorgeous shot getting him there in the final over.



Stream the Australia A game here: https://t.co/9M4YyvFHjI pic.twitter.com/2GSyBQDOLL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 4, 2025





Josh Philippe (29) and Campbell Kellaway (20) got off to decent starts before being dismissed, but the game really kicked up a notch when Jason Sangha and Matthew Renshaw came to the crease.



Sangha flicked the switch in the 23rd over, smashing Chamindu Wickramasinghe over mid-on twice, before a pull shot over the fence saw him race to 49.





Jason Sangha has not been afraid to play shots against Sri Lanka A.



Stream the Australia A game here: https://t.co/9M4YyvFHjI pic.twitter.com/IqrQvTRQr3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 4, 2025





Sangha reached 50, but was bowled by Dushan Hemantha not long after.





Renshaw (80) was at his damaging best, dispatching the spinners for six with some brutal shots over the leg-side.





Matthew Renshaw flicks one up and he's gone for 80 after an entertaining innings.



Stream the Australia A game here: https://t.co/9M4YyvFHjI pic.twitter.com/B3waUFKEfY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 4, 2025





But he would have liked his time again when trying to ramp Pramod Madushan. His shot flew straight up with wicket-keeper Lahiru Udara having no trouble taking it.









The struggle continued for Sri Lanka A once they went in to bat.



Openers Lasith Croospulle and Udara were both dismissed within the first three overs.



Croospulle spooned a Billy Stanlake delivery up to depart for a duck, while Udara feathered Bryce Jackson off to first slip, where McSweeney took it cleanly.



Kamil Mishara was the pick of the Sri Lankan batters, scoring 65 off 79 balls.





Kamil Mishara brings up his half-century, with a little help from a humorous moment in the field.



Stream Australia A v Sri Lanka A here: https://t.co/9M4YyvFHjI pic.twitter.com/11CRTbT4Y9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 4, 2025





But he fell to Sam Elliott, who finished with 5-14 off nine overs.



Elliott had the ball of the day as well, cleaning up Wickramasinghe’s off-bail.





Sam Elliott claims Chamindu Wickramasinghe's off peg!



Stream Australia A v Sri Lanka A here: https://t.co/9M4YyvFHjI pic.twitter.com/XIbLefy7Nw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 4, 2025





Stanlake supported Elliott well, taking 3-18 (6.4 overs).



The second game of the series will be on Sunday July 6th.