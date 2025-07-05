Green, Smith guide Aussies into strong position

Australia's middle-order duo combined patience and flair to give the tourists the advantage in the second Test in Grenada

Cameron Green delivered the type of knock Australia has been craving from their number three as Steve Smith also posted a half-century to help the visitors build a sizeable lead in the second Test in Grenada.

On a day that went mostly against the grain of the series so far, batters finally savoured an extended period of dominance over the bowling before West Indies hit back through Justin Greaves' double strike in the final session of day three.

Smith's 71 and 52 to Green had Australia in the box seat until Shamar Joseph (2-54) clean bowled dangerman Travis Head (39) to give the hosts a sniff as the shadows lengthened late in a day scattered with several rain interruptions.

It was the first time a team had batted an entire day's play in the series, with Alex Carey (26 not out) and skipper Pat Cummins (4no) taking Australia to a lead of 254 when stumps was called early at 5.49pm due to fading light.

While Smith showed the class of a man who has more than 10,000 runs in the bank to pick apart the Windies attack on a tricky pitch still offering sporadic low bounce, it was the composure of Green during his 123-ball knock that will please the Australian hierarchy the most.

Green and Smith's 93-run stand provided the backbone of the Australian innings // Getty

Having resumed Saturday morning on six with his team 2-12 after navigating a difficult 30-minute period prior to stumps on day two, Green steadily lifted the tourists out of trouble and gave them a platform from which, owing to late blows from Greaves (2-22) and Joseph, they weren't able to fully capitalise on.

It was just reward for the West Indies pace pair after a hard day's toil by in hot and humid conditions that left Smith and Green calling for gloves and towels almost every second over.

Joseph was also responsible for Green's departure immediately after the right-hander reached his seventh Test fifty, and while he wasn't able to kick on to put Australia in a position of dominance, it's a knock that will provide confidence that he can indeed be the team's long-term No.3.

He lost nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (8) following the first of three rain delays on day three with John Campbell finally hanging onto a catch at third slip after dropping a soda at cover in the first innings and one in the slips in Barbados last week.

John Campbell holds on to put an end to the night watchman's stand.#WIvAUS | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/dOJiML5wnz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 5, 2025

Smith, who would have been kicking himself after picking out fine leg early on the opening day in his first innings back from a dislocated finger, immediately looked settled as his first 18 runs flowed at better than a run-a-ball with consecutive off-drives to the rope off Windies strike weapon Joseph.

Australia's vice-captain and Green expertly weathered the variable bounce that saw deliveries occasionally keep low, with one particular grubber from Anderson Phillip even beating wicketkeeper Shai Hope and scooting down to the boundary after shooting low under Green's bat.

The pair took the visitors to the main break more than 100 runs in front, which is when the second rain shower set in and halted the post-lunch resumption by 45 minutes.

Green pounced on anything short and wide with a series of fiercely struck cut shots when the rain cleared, reaching a confidence-boosting half-century from his 122nd ball faced with a gorgeous straight drive off Joseph.

He raised his bat and pumped his fist triumphantly towards the dressing room on reaching the milestone; doubtless a reaction to the challenging initiation to the No.3 role he has endured since assuming the position in last month's World Test Championship final.

Cameron Green made a terrific first half-century at No.3 // Getty

But he barely had time to savour his achievement as he chopped on to Joseph for 52 the very next delivery as he tried to steer another cut shot away behind point.

The West Australian's frustration was evident as he lost his grip on his bat as he went to slap it against his leg, also giving himself a stern talking to as he made his way off that fortunately the stump microphones didn't pick up clearly.

Smith and Head took Australia's lead past 200 with a rapid half-century stand from just 59 balls, and the right-hander took the long handle when allrounder Greaves was introduced into the attack, skipping down the track and pounding the first ball of his second over to the rope over long on.

That brought 'keeper Hope up to the stumps and the tactic brought the veteran batter's downfall when Greaves switched end and got the ball to tail back into Smith's front pad, which was stationed just enough in line with the stumps as the 'umpire's call' DRS verdict on line upheld Adrian Holdstock's on-field decision.

Beau Webster's stay was a short one as Greaves picked up his second of the spell, with his opposing pace-bowling allrounder caught at a wide third slip for two trying to flay a full delivery through the off-side before another passing shower brought players from the field once more.

Head and Carey almost survived the final hour after play resumed once more without further loss, but the left-hander's dismissal a few minutes before the fading light won out left Australia to resume at 7-221 on Sunday morning.

Shamar gets another wicket just before stumps! Head played all over it.#WIvAUS | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/IHC3ZUmxn3 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 5, 2025

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa