Mulder leads from the front with mighty unbeaten 264

Wiaan Mulder has scored an unbeaten double century to put his South Africa side firmly in command of the second Test with Zimbabwe

Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's stand-in captain, scored an unbeaten double century to set a record for a new Test skipper and help his side to a formidable 4-465 on the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Mulder made 264 not out, the highest score by a player in his first Test innings as captain, eclipsing Graham Dowling's 239 for New Zealand against India 56 years ago.

The 27-year-old allrounder took over as captain from the injured Keshav Maharaj and led from the front as the touring side thrashed the ball to all corners of the Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

It was a second successive century for Mulder, who hit 147 in the second innings of South Africa's 328-run win in the first Test.

His century came up in 118 balls and his double ton in 214, the second fastest by a South African in Test cricket, and as the run rate increased he got to 250 off 243 balls including 35 boundaries.

South Africa, playing without many of the key players who helped them to win the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, were put into bat by Zimbabwe, who removed openers Tony de Zorzi (10) and debutant Lesogo Senokwane (3) cheaply in a positive start.

But Mulder, who is making the No.3 position his own, and David Bedingham put on 184 runs for the third wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Tanaka Chivanga for 82.

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius was aggressive from the outset and scored 78 off 87 balls before top edging and being caught to end a 217-run partnership with Mulder.

After Pretorius was dismissed, Zimbabwe took the new ball and Mulder was bowled when on 247, only for a no ball to be called as Chivanga had overstepped.

Mulder will resume with Dewald Brevis, who is 15 not out, after Sunday's play was halted by bad light just before the close.