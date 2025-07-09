Renshaw stars again as Australia A crush Sri Lanka A

09:54 Play video Australia A v Sri Lanka A | Third One-Day Match

Matthew Renshaw has well and truly put his hat in the ring for an ODI call-up after producing yet another big knock for Australia A in their series-deciding one-day win over Sri Lanka A.

Sri Lanka A recovered from 2-8 to reach 9-213 in Wednesday's match in Darwin, with Sahan Arachchige (47 off 65), Nuwanidu Fernando (40 off 69) and Sonal Dinusha (36 off 40) leading the way.

Jack Nisbet (2-26), Bryce Jackson (2-25) and Henry Thornton (2-37) all chimed in with two wickets apiece in an even bowling display for the home side.

Left-arm spinner Zanden Jeh snared 1-27 off seven overs.

In reply, Australia A cruised to 3-215 with a whopping 105 balls to spare.

Jason Sangha top scored for the home side with an unbeaten 79 off 76 deliveries, while Renshaw blasted his way to 62 off 36 balls, his blistering knock including eight fours and two sixes.

Opener Campbell Kellaway set up the run chase with 56 off 62 balls.

The seven-wicket win secured a 2-1 series victory in the one-day component of the clashes between Australia A and Sri Lanka A, with the teams now to face off in two four-day matches.

Renshaw produced scores of 80, 106 and 62 across the three one-dayers, putting him at the front of the queue for a 50-over international call-up.

The 29-year-old has already played 14 Tests for Australia, but is yet to feature at international level in any form of white-ball cricket.

The ODI retirements of Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have opened the door for Renshaw to cement a spot in the 50-over format and his performances for Australia A will further boost his case.

Sangha, who posted two half-centuries across the three games, also gave his hopes a big lift.

Australia A v Sri Lanka A series

July 4: First one-dayer: Australia A won by 198 runs

July 6: Second one-dayer: Sri Lanka A won by 51 runs

July 9: Third one-dayer: Australia A won by seven wickets

July13-16: First four-day match, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

July 20-23: Second four-day match, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

All matches live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, and via Kayo Sports. All matches start 10:30am AEST.