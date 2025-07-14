Stage set for Shield shootout between Ashes hopefuls

Australia's domestic season again runs from September to March with all eyes on the Sheffield Shield battle to claim a Test berth

Australia's top-order Test hopefuls will have four rounds of Sheffield Shield cricket to make their case before the first Ashes Test, with the summer's domestic schedule confirmed today.

Australia are yet to settle on a stable long-term Test top order following David Warner's retirement, with Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne having all filled the role alongside Usman Khawaja in the 14 Tests since Warner bowed out.

It puts the spotlight firmly on the Shield, which will begin on October 4 at Adelaide Oval as defending champion South Australia host Victoria, while Queensland will host Tasmania at Allan Border field and NSW travel to play WA at the WACA Ground.

Every ball of Australia's top-flight men's and women's domestic cricket will be streamed live across cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and Kayo Sports.

NSW and incumbent Test opener Konstas, will also play against Victoria at the Junction Oval, Queensland at the Gabba and host Victoria at the SCG before the Ashes squad will assemble in Perth for the opening Test.

VIEW THE FULL SHEFFIELD SHIELD FIXTURE HERE

Australia A will also play two four-day matches against India A in Lucknow in September – vastly different conditions than a home Ashes series, further putting the emphasis on performances in the opening four rounds.

"The first four rounds of Shield cricket will draw a better connection to the Ashes than what we're seeing here (in the Caribbean)," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said last week.

"There's great opportunity in domestic cricket at the start the season, and there always is leading into any Test series.

"There's two four-day games against India A and then there's three one-day games at the back end of that where there is a potential clash (with the Shield season). We'll strike the balance of prioritising Test cricket, and with that in mind, Shield round one, versus the other guys that potentially aren't in frame for that.

"So there will be a prioritisation around the Test series, then by extension, domestic cricket."

The fifth round of Shield cricket will feature two day-night clashes, including Queensland vs Victoria at the Gabba, which will host the day-night Ashes Test nine days later.

The sixth round of Shield cricket will coincide with that Gabba Ashes Test and will be the last Shield cricket before the Big Bash break.

Australia's domestic season will run from mid-September until the end of March, with this summer's Shield final scheduled for March 26-30.

The season starts on September 16 with NSW hosting Tasmania for the opening match of the One-Day Cup.

There will be six One-Day Cup games across nine days in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide, with the inaugural Dean Jones Trophy winners South Australia opening their title defence against NSW in Sydney before hosting Western Australia in Adelaide four days later.

VIEW THE FULL ONE-DAY CUP FIXTURE HERE

Each state will host at least three One-Day Cup fixtures, with the majority played before the Big Bash break. Two rounds will be held in February before the Dean Jones Trophy is presented again at the February 28 final.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said this season was "perhaps Australia’s biggest ever summer of cricket" where the "depth and evenness of our (domestic) teams remains very high".

"With so much domestic cricket being played before our home marquee men’s and women’s international fixtures the opportunities for players to perform and put their name forward has never been greater," Roach added.

"We are also sure to see many Australian team regulars turning out for their State teams as part of their preparation.

"We are confident that scheduling games at a mixture of major stadiums and smaller venues will provide the best possible experiences for players and fans."