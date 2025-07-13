Smith, Green steady Aussies amidst pink-ball havoc

Seam dominated day one in Jamaica with Mitchell Starc's late strike capping an 11-wicket day to open the third Test

Australia's decision to leave out Nathan Lyon for the first time in 12 years appears a sound one after all 11 wickets fell to pace on the opening day of their first day-night Test abroad.

Australia hit out in the final session under lights in Jamaica as Cameron Green (46) and Steve Smith (48) led them to 225 all out after opting to bat first, before milestone man Mitchell Starc, playing his 100th Test, left West Indies 1-16 at stumps.

Australia got their wish to unleash their four-man pace attack under lights after being bowled out in the 71st over with around 30 minutes to play on day one at Sabina Park.

With openers Mikyle Louis (knee) and John Campbell (external blow) both at hospital getting scans after suffering injuries in the field, debutant Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King were thrown in the deep end as the hosts' reshuffled top-order pair.

Anderson, who was listed to bat at No.3 having earned his Test cap by averaging almost 45 in first-class cricket, copped a barrage of 145kph Starc inswingers as his welcome to international level.

Starc, who earlier became just the second Australian fast bowler after Glenn McGrath to notch 100 Test appearances, got one on the money to send the first-gamer on his way for three with the right-hander castled through the gate by another hooping inswinger.

Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and recalled paceman Scott Boland all had a crack before the end of the day, but King (8no) and skipper Roston Chase (3no) stood firm to guide the Windies safely to stumps.

There was, however, significant turn on offer throughout the day's middle session as recalled left-armer Jomel Warrican and Chase troubled trouble Smith, Green and Travis Head until pace again took over under lights.

Shamar Joseph (4-33) continued his demolition of Aussie batting line-ups as he took three wickets in the night session, while Jayden Seales (3-59) and allrounder Justin Greaves (3-56) provided ample support with Alzarri Joseph off the field with a back complaint.

While they didn't pick up a wicket on day one, Warrican and Chase extracted more than five degrees of spin from the Sabina Park surface on multiple occasions, which will be an interesting subplot should King and his captain survive the new ball burst when the game resumes on day two with Lyon omitted for the first time since 2013.

"It's odd not having him out there," Smith said at stumps of Lyon's omission.

"I think most of us have played pretty much every game with him, but conditions are conditions, and we saw today how much seam was on offer, and Scott Boland is not too bad at that as we've seen on numerous occasions.

"It's a pretty relentless attack (and) pink ball, it's a tricky one.

"Obviously, Nathan's an exceptional bowler, it's certainly nothing to do with his skill, that's for sure.

"In the (first session), the four guys are going to go at it and be relentless and hopefully we can take these wickets quickly."

There was exaggerated seam movement that gave Australia's openers a difficult first hour before the middle order threw caution to the wind under lights as they sought quick runs to in their attempt to navigate the moving ball.

While neither Usman Khawaja (23) nor Sam Konstas (17) were able to kick on after weathering a probing new-ball burst against a pink Dukes an Australian team had never faced before, they set a platform in surviving the first hour of the opening day for the first time this series when scoring has been at its hardest.

Konstas, dropped on one at third slip by the debutant Anderson, departed shortly after the first drinks break with Greaves trapping him leg before with his first ball of the match to end the teenage opener's 53-ball stay.

It took as cracking catch from Shai Hope behind the stumps to dislodge Khawaja after a stoic 92 deliveries, as Shamar Joseph found the edge and the wicketkeeper threw himself in front of first slip to pouch the catch in his right glove.

Having found the innings he was searching for in his last start in his new No.3 role, Green settled in after the 20-minute tea break with a couple of sweetly struck fours down the ground through mid-off.

Once again, Smith looked like he was batting on a different surface to everyone else, crunching Greaves for three consecutive boundaries – two through point and one to backward square leg – as he raced to 21 at better than a run-a-ball.

Seales produced a peach to deny Green his second straight half-century, bowled for 46 just prior to the longer dinner break as the Windies right-armer got a delivery to straighten just enough to beat the West Ausralian's outside edge and clip the top of off.

It was perhaps the reduction in seam movement as the Dukes ball grew older that was Green's undoing, with his dismissal moving noticeably less than those that averaged one degree off the pitch in the first session and as much as three degrees at their peak.

Smith set the tone for Australia's approach under lights as he came out swinging in the final session, edging Seales both through and over the slips to close in on another half-century.

But there was no escaping the third time as he aimed a booming cover drive at Joseph, which found the edge of his flashing blade and flew into the hands of Brandon King at first slip.

Joseph also removed Beau Webster (1) caught behind as South Australia duo Travis Head and Alex Carey continued to throw the willow, the wicketkeeper-batter seeing enough after inside edging his first ball faced to skip down the track on his second and slap Joseph away to the fence through the off-side.

Head never found fluency in his 53-ball 20 as he chipped a mistimed drive off Greaves that was caught by horizontal substitute fielder Anderson Phillip as he ran around from mid-off.

Cummins launched three lusty blows into the stands in his 17-ball 24 but he, Carey (21) and Halewood (4) all fell looking to find the boundary.

Having dropped 100-game veteran Kraigg Brathwaite after a run of low scores, West Indies face a nervous wait with both his replacement Louis and Campbell, who took a ball to the body at short leg, nursing injuries after a taxing day in the field.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 133 runs

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa