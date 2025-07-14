Boland laps up four quicks experience in 'one-off' event

00:27 Play video Boland beauties mark strong return from Victorian quick

As surreal as these past two days have been for Scott Boland playing alongside "three of the best fast bowlers Australia has ever had", he's consigned to the reality the unique characteristics of the pink Dukes ball means it's likely a one-off.

Recalled for the first time since his career-best 10-wicket match haul against India at the SCG in January, Boland was the pick of the Aussie bowlers again in the first innings after replacing Nathan Lyon for the day-night Test in Jamaica.

The Victorian's 3-34 from 13.1 overs justified his inclusion for the pink-ball clash as Australia rolled West Indies for 143 in their first innings, before the tourists reached 6-99 at stumps on day two with a lead of 181.

It's the first time the 36-year-old has played alongside all three of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the same XI.

And the Australian selectors' decision to leave out their veteran off-spinner for the first time in 12 years has paid off so far with all 26 wickets falling to pace across the opening two days.

"It's cool to play with three of the best fast bowlers that Australia's ever had, I've been pretty lucky there," Boland said at stumps on day two a Sabina Park.

"I feel like it makes my job a fair bit easier when you got those three guys … so pretty cool to play with those guys, especially with 'Starcy' (Mitchell Starc) in his 100th Test."

The last time Australia picked four specialist quicks for a Test was in Sydney 2013 when Lyon was part of an attack featuring Starc, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle and Mitchell Johnson, defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets.

Later that year selectors also trialled allrounder James Faulkner alongside quicks Starc, Ryan Harris and Siddle as well as Lyon in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval. But it was a year before that when the off-spinner was last left out completely in favour of four quicks, when Harris, Ben Hilfenhaus, Starc and Siddle bowled Australia to an innings and 37-run win over India at the WACA Ground in January 2012.

Fourteen Tests into his career and Boland boasts the best Test bowing average (17.33) in over a century (minimum of 2000 balls bowled), but he doesn't see a world where the four quicks will line up alongside each other again despite its likely success in the third Test in Jamaica.

"You can see when 'Gaz' (Lyon) bowls with a pink ball, especially in Adelaide, he gets it bouncing and spinning a lot," Boland said.

"So it was probably only going to be a one-off.

"I'd like to play as many games as I could, especially with those other three guys.

"But I probably see it going back to the norm, especially once we get 'Greeny' (Cameron Green) back bowling for the summer as well.

"(Lyon) has been great. Once he found out from the selectors, he pretty much text me straight away.

"Unfortunate for him, but I think he's going to come straight back in next game, wherever we play."

Boland celebrates bowling Shai Hope with a seed on day two // AFP via Getty

National selection Tony Dodemaide also said it was a "one-off … conditions-based decision to go with the four quicks" when speaking to reporters at Sabina Park after the toss on Saturday.

"An unusual selection for us, it's not something we generally want to do," he said.

"It's no reflection on performance for Nathan; it's simply the best way we think we can win this game."

Green's expected return to the bowling crease after back surgery for the home summer adds another pace bowling option to the Test side for Australia, especially if fellow allrounder Beau Webster holds his spot in the nation's top six batters.

But like he has done throughout this tour, Boland will be preparing for the Ashes like he's playing every Test just in case a call up comes late, just like it did in Jamaica.

"I just got a little inkling from Pat (Cummins), but it was pretty late in the piece," Boland said about his selection for the third Test.

"I've been preparing to play, even though I'm probably not going to play, my preparation hasn't changed.

"I'm trying to give myself the best opportunity that if something happens morning of the game or whatever, that I'm ready to go.

"I didn't really find out until late but I'm always preparing to play, so if something does pop up, then I'm ready to go."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 133 runs

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa