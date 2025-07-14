Starc, Boland claim slice of history on memorable day

Mitchell Starc has become the fourth Australian to take 400 wickets amid the fastest five-wicket haul in Test history that sunk West Indies to the second lowest score ever recorded in Test cricket.

Scott Boland also took a hat-trick as the Windies capitulated to 27 all out on day three at Sabina Park in Jamaica, just one more than the 26 New Zealand managed against England in 1955.

Starc took three wickets in his first over after West Indies were set 204 to win in the day-night series finale in Kingston, but the left-armer ensured they were never in it as he dismissed Shai Hope with his 15th delivery of the innings, to set a new mark for the fastest five-for in Test cricket.

01:27 Play video Sizzling Starc claims 400th, fastest five-for in Test history

His fourth two balls earlier – Mikyle Louis also lbw – saw him become the fourth Australian bowler to notch 400 career wickets after Shane Warne (708), McGrath and great mate Nathan Lyon (562).

The 35-year-old's sixth wrapped up a thumping 176-run win that saw Australia sweep West Indies in a three-match series or more for the first time in the Caribbean, with the hosts' seven ducks in their second innings a new record in a Test innings.

Starc finished with 6-9 from 7.3 overs as it took the left-armer, Hazlewood (1-10) and Boland (3-2) just 14.3 overs to roll the Windies for their lowest score ever, with skipper Pat Cummins not even required to bowl himself.

Not to be denied a slice of the action, Boland removed Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican with consecutive deliveries to start his second over to become the 10th Australian to take a Test hat-trick.

The tourists had earlier lot their final four wickets for 22 runs to be bowled out for 121 in their second innings, but it only set the tone for what was to come as Starc and then Boland wrapped up the game before the first break on day three.

Australia had already extended their Frank Worrell Trophy stranglehold beyond 30 years with wins in the first two Tests in Barbados and Grenada, with victory in Jamaica seeing the tourists sweep West Indies in a three-match series for the first time since Ricky Ponting's side won all three Tests at home in 2005.

SCOTT BOLAND HAT TRICK!!! 🤯🤯🤯



SCOTTY BOLAND BECOMES THE 10TH AUSSIE TO TAKE A TEST HAT TRICK!



Catch every ball of Australia’s tour of the West Indies live on ESPN on #disneyplusau / #disneyplusnz 📺 pic.twitter.com/TtCTLaK8Pb — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) July 14, 2025

But they had never done so before in the Caribbean, having won both Tests of the two-match series on their last tour in 2015. Australia's previous best away result against West Indies was a 3-0 series victory across five matches in 1955.

Australia's clean sweep will put them at the top of the standings with a winning percentage of 100 early in the 2025-27 WTC cycle, with their next assignment a blockbuster five Tests against arch-rivals England beginning in Perth in late November.

West Indies meanwhile face India away in October, but before then the two nation's T20 sides will lock horns in a five-match series beginning at Sabina Park on Sunday night (10am Monday AEST) as they build towards next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 133 runs

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa