McSweeney the shining star as Sri Lanka A secure draw

The Australia A-Sri Lanka A four-day clash in Darwin has ended in a draw, but Nathan McSweeney can be proud of his work with the Ashes on the horizon

05:57 Play video Australia A v Sri Lanka A | First-class match | Day 4

Australia A and Sri Lanka A have ground out a tame draw at Marrara Stadium in Darwin, but the national selectors may have plenty to ponder for the Ashes.

It probably was the assurance chief selector George Bailey was looking for - rather than the result - at the end of the four-day game in the Top End, as bat prevailed over ball in a timely reminder all may not be lost for Australia's top order this summer.

In reply to Australia A's 486 after making 272 in their first knock, the Sri Lankans dug in to finish on 3-280 when the match was called on Wednesday afternoon.

02:24 Play video Nuwanidu Fernando's composed ton denies Australia A

First-drop Nuwanidu Fernando made a superb unbeaten 104, including seven fours and three sixes, ably supported by Pasindu Sooriyabandara (56) and Pavan Rathnayake (56no).

The Australian bowlers were unable to make major in-roads after securing the wickets of openers Lahiru Udara (17) and Kamil Mishara (35).

Fernando and Sooriyabandara starred in a 113-run partnership for the third wicket, before the latter was caught by Nathan McSweeney off the bowling of Liam Scott.

It gave the home side a glimmer of hope, but Rathnayake had other ideas, digging in with the centurion to snuff out any chance of an Australian victory.

McSweeney's two catches - the other to dismiss Mishara off Mitchell Perry - were the highlight in the field for the hosts, but it was his timely innings of 94 that would have had Bailey's pen and paper ready.

Such has been the batting woes of the Test team in the Caribbean, McSweeney's knock at No.3 was a statement of intent.

McSweeney showed he was willing to fight to regain his place in the Test team after being dropped with scores of 10, 0, 9 and 4 in two Tests against India - against the world's best bowler in Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed him on three of those occasions.

The Queenslander grafted for his runs against Sri Lanka A, compiling his runs off 220 deliveries with only six boundaries. He was dismissed first ball on the third morning of play, just six shy of what would have been a most timely century.

In contrast, Australia's current Test openers Usman Khawaja (47, 15, 16, 2, 23 and 14) and young Sam Konstas (3, 5, 25, 0, 17, 0) have struggled to get close to 50, with the brilliant, but ageing, left-handed Khawaja coming close in the first Test against the West Indies in Bridgetown.

At 38 years and 210 days, Khawaja is struggling, but he's less under the microscope than young star Konstas, who is at the other end of a fledgling career.

Alas, the innings may have earned McSweeney another crack at Test level, this time in the Ashes, where he could line up against another frightening bowler in Jofra Archer.

Australia A v Sri Lanka A series

July 4: First one-dayer: Australia A won by 198 runs

July 6: Second one-dayer: Sri Lanka A won by 51 runs

July 9: Third one-dayer: Australia A won by seven wickets

July13-16: First four-day match: Match drawn

July 20-23: Second four-day match, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

All matches live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, and via Kayo Sports. All matches start 10:30am AEST.