WI great 'Dre Russ' to retire from internationals

Andre Russell will retire from international cricket after his final hometown T20 international in Kingston

Two-time Twenty20 World Cup winner Andre Russell is to retire from international cricket at 37 after the second T20 match against Australia next week in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica.

The allrounder Russell, known throughout the game as 'Dre Russ', won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016, and has won 84 international caps in the format, scoring three fifties and taking 61 wickets.

The white-ball specialist, who played only one Test, has also appeared in 56 one-day internationals, taking 70 wickets. He last played in the 50-over format in 2019.

THANK YOU, ANDRE RUSSELL. 🙏🏽💥



This isn’t just #OneLastDance — it’s the legacy of a warrior.🫶🏽❤️#OneLastDance #WIvAUS #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/lKW6roISrG — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 16, 2025

"Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life," Russell said in a statement on Wednesday.

"When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realise what you can achieve.

"This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others."

Russell, who travels around the world competing in T20 leagues and most recently appeared in Major League Cricket in the US this month, said he wanted to finish his international career on a high.

Russell celebrates hitting the winning runs against India in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi final // Getty

"His hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best on his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come," West Indies coach Daren Sammy said.

There are two fresh faces in the West Indies T20 squad, batter Jewel Andrew and fast bowler Jediah Blades.

Andrew is a highly-rated 18-year-old who has already played three ODIs for West Indies and is currently batting No.4 for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League.

Blades, 23, is a left-arm pacer who has impressed recently for West Indies A in white-ball cricket. He averages 19.38 with the ball from 19 List A matches.

West Indies host Australia in the first T20 of the five-match series on Sunday (Monday AEST) in Kingston, with the second match next Tuesday (Wednesday AEST) being earmarked as Russell's farewell.

The series then moves to St Kitts for the final three games where allrounder Matthew Forde will replace Russell in the squad.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 10am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 10am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Kingston only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa