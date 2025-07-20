Sri Lanka A off to hot start despite unusual wicket

Sri Lanka A stands at 4/263 after being sent in to bat on day one at Marrara.



After an unbeaten 104 in the first four-day 'A' series game earlier in the week, Nuwanidu Fernando backed it up with another ton.



He brought up the milestone in fine style, smashing a six to get there.

02:16 Play video Back-to-back centuries for Nuwanidu Fernando





Fernando looked in fantastic touch until Mitch Perry drew his edge, with a feathered ball heading to Jason Sangha at second slip.



Liam Scott shone for Australia A early in the day to dismiss Lahiru Udara for just 10, but the day became an uphill battle for the home side after that.



Kamil Mishara (81) looked to be cruising towards a century, but Henry Thornton was able to break through after a consistent dose of short bowling.





Kamil Mishara has worked hard to bring up his half-century.



Watch Australia A v Sri Lanka A here: https://t.co/MryHP2uK3f pic.twitter.com/CZCdAvFr0i — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 20, 2025





Mishara had dealt with the short ball fairly well through the early session, but he failed to move his bat in time as he ducked.



Thornton's ball found the edge as the ball spooned up towards Kurtis Patterson for an easy catch.





Kamil Mishara cannot get his bat out of the way and is gone for 81!



Watch Australia A v Sri Lanka A here: https://t.co/MryHP2uK3f pic.twitter.com/woziqOlR9U — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 20, 2025





Australia A found wickets hard to come by, with Scott, Thornton, Perry and Zanden Jeh all taking one each.



There was a buzz early in the day when it was revealed Nathan McSweeney would open for the home side, after previously batting at three in the previous match.



It appears to be the first real look into the bat-off ahead of The Ashes, with Australian coach Andrew McDonald revealing the top order remains unsettled ahead of the summer.