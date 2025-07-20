Australia opt to bowl in first T20I as Owen debuts

Australia will have recent form on their side after opting to field first in their T20 series opener against West Indies in Jamaica.

Aussie skipper Mitch Marsh called correctly at the toss and had no hesitation in bowling at Sabina Park in Kingston, where the tourists have never played a T20 international before.

Marsh's side have won six of their past eight T20 matches after winning the toss, with their only two losses knocking them out of last year's World Cup when they elected to field against Afghanistan and India.

Australia revealed their XI for the first T20I yesterday, with Hobart Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis presenting Big Bash and now Aussie teammate Mitch Owen with cap No.112 prior to the toss.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c, wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Owen will make his T20 international debut batting at No.6 rather than opening like he did during his breakout KFC BBL|14 campaign as selectors seek to boost their power-hitting depth in the middle-order finishing positions ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

Tim David, who usually occupies one of those finishing roles, has been rested from the opening match to allow him extra time to recover from a hamstring injury suffered while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this year's Indian Premier League.

Mitch Owen with T20 cap No.112 // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

David is expected to return for the second T20I, also at Sabina Park on Tuesday (10am Wednesday AEST).

Meanwhile, Matt Short's series-ending side strain opened the door for Jake Fraser-McGurk to earn a lifeline at the top of the order alongside Marsh, with allrounder Cooper Connolly slated to bat at No.7, the position from which he powered Perth Scorchers to the BBL|12 title with a remarkable unbeaten 25 from just 11 balls.

Cameron Green is straight back into Australia's T20 team to bat at No.4 after missing the most recent series against Pakistan last November as he recovered from back surgery. The right-hander is playing as a specialist batter in this series and hit a career-best 62 not out off 39 balls against Scotland from the same position three T20 appearances ago.

With star pace-bowling trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood rested from the T20 series following Australia's 3-0 sweep of the Frank Worrell Trophy, reserve white-ball quick Nathan Ellis steps up to lead the pace attack also featuring Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott in the first T20.

"Nathan's got nothing to prove within this group, he's a really valued member and he's played some really important roles for us," Marsh said on the eve of the series opener.

04:01 Play video Opportunities abound with one eye on T20 World Cup: Marsh

"But really keen for him to just settle into this series and in a way lead our attack – he's a really natural leader and captain of Hobart Hurricanes."

Experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa enters the series in top form after taking nine wickets in four T20 Blast games for English county Surrey earlier this month, while Xavier Bartlett misses out for the series opener despite topping the wickets tally in this year's Major League Cricket season.

West Indies have made three changes from their last T20 international against Ireland last month with Brandon King replacing an injured Evin Lewis to partner captain Shai Hope at the top of the order.

Andre Russell, who announced he will retire from international cricket following the first two matches of the series, and Sherfane Rutherford, also return after missing the Ireland tour.

West Indies and Australia will play two matches in Jamaica before moving to St Kitts for the final three games of the series.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 10am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 10am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Kingston only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Adam Zampa