Ashes 2005 deep dive: A false dawn at Lord’s

An in-depth look the first Test of the 2005 Ashes, 20 years on

Adam Burnett and Josh Schonafinger join host Louis Cameron in the England dressing rooms to belt out ‘Underneath the Southern Cross’ after one too many Fosters.

While they were down there, they also re-lived the first Test of the epic 2005 Ashes series, where Australian hubris surely peaked.

Today, July 21, marks 20 years since the famous contest began, and this is the first edition of a five-part series where we walk you through the battle Test-by-Test.

Appeals were just better back in 2005, with the late, great Rudi Koertzen's slow finger taking you from suspense to elation.



Appeals were just better back in 2005, with the late, great Rudi Koertzen's slow finger taking you from suspense to elation.

EPISODE INDEX:

12.26 – England’s statement of intent with the ball that left Hayden, Langer and Ponting bloodied and bruised

22:07 – Why Beverley from Bristol ensured this was the last Test series in England to see play begin at 10.30am instead of 11am

26:35 – Glenn McGrath’s special 500-wicket shoes

32:48 – Justin Langer chiding England for treating Ashes like “war”

36:30 – Selection table: Should Michael Clarke have been dropped and how close was Kevin Pietersen to not playing?

1:04:30 – The legend of the Aussies singing the team song in the England sheds

1:07:20 – The best and worst takes from this Test

1:14:32 – Rudi Koertzen’s slow finger of death

1:24:36 – Shane Warne laying the platform for an all-time tour and continue to live rent-free in England brains

Have you ever heard this incredible story about Glenn McGrath's golden shoes?



Have you ever heard this incredible story about Glenn McGrath's golden shoes?

