Bat-off begins in Australia A game

Sri Lanka A dominates day two at Marrara, with opening spots still up in the air

The first audition for Australia's opening positions in The Ashes has commenced, but batter Nathan McSweeney failed to stake his claim after being dismissed for just 12 runs.

09:01 Play video Australia A v Sri Lanka A | 2nd first-class match | Day 2

It was emblematic of the tough day Australia A faced, finishing on 1/76 after Sri Lanka A declared on 6-485.



After being promoted to the top of the order following his 94 in the first four-day game last week, McSweeney and fellow opener Jake Weatherald got off to a positive start.



But offspinner Nishan Peiris ended McSweeney's day early, with a well-flighted ball that turned through the gate to smash into the 26-year-old's middle stump.





Nathan McSweeney has been done by an absolute peach, departing for just 12 runs.



Watch Australia A v Sri Lanka A here: https://t.co/MryHP2uK3f pic.twitter.com/jVy05RURCg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 21, 2025

Kurtis Patterson was dropped on the first ball he faced, with an edge to the fielder at short leg not taken.



It was a difficult chance, but Patterson (19*) reset and got through to stumps with Weatherald (45*).



Weatherald looked fluent, driving to the boundary time and time again to take some pressure off his side.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka A kept batting until after the tea break.



Pavan Rathnayake (122) joined Nuwanidu Fernando (102) in triple figures, while Sonal Dinusha (88), Kamil Mishara (81) and Sohan de Livera (50*) all scored half-centuries.





01:59 Play video Pavan Rathnayake salutes at Marrara





Zanden Jeh was the only Australian to take multiple wickets (3-132 from 43 overs).



The young spinner is yet to make his Sheffield Shield debut, but Australia A coach Adam Griffith was pleased with his development.



"He bowled right through that middle session which was a great effort," Griffith said post-play.

"(He) worked on a couple of little things from the previous game. He straightened himself up a little bit and got a little bit taller and thought he executed a lot better in this game."



Australia A left no stone unturned when it came to trying to find a breakthrough, with batters Jake Weatherald (0-16 off three overs), Ollie Peake (0-50 off 14 overs) and McSweeney (0-48 off 16 overs) all being asked to share the load with the full-time bowlers.

Australia A v Sri Lanka A series

July 4: First one-dayer, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

July 6: Second one-dayer, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

July 9: Third one-dayer, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

July13-16: First four-day match, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

July 20-23: Second four-day match, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

All matches live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, and via Kayo Sports. All matches start 10:30am AEST.