Weatherald puts name in Ashes reckoning with big hundred

Tasmania opener pushes his case for higher honours while Jason Sangha also got runs against Sri Lanka A

07:45 Play video Australia A v Sri Lanka A | 2nd first-class match | Day 3

Jake Weatherald's 13th first-class century has ensured he will be part of the Ashes selection conversation after putting Sri Lanka A to the sword in Darwin.

Just a week after Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald said his openers for the first Test against England weren't locked in, Australia A's Weatherald blitzed 183 to continue to build his case for a baggy green on November 21.

03:30 Play video Weatherald cashes in to further push Test claims

On a docile Marrara pitch, the Darwin-born left-handed opener had some nervous moments as he approached his milestone and had to sit on 96 not out over the lunch break. A quick single off quick Shiran Fernando brought up his century, which he celebrated by placing his helmet on the end of his bat and raising it above his head, much to the delight of his teammates.

The 30-year-old crashed everything outside off for four and was selective in his big shots against the spinners and was only out, chopped on, in the final overs of the day.

He shared a 209-run partnership with his captain Jason Sangha, who not to be outdone, finished the day unbeaten on 121 as the hosts reduced the Lankans' lead to 106 runs with a day to play.

01:45 Play video Captain Sangha shines with Australia A ton

Sangha hit a series of delightful drives in his typically innings, which will no doubt ease the pain of making a duck in last week's four-day fixture.

Weatherald is coming off the best summer of his career where he finished as the leading run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield, plundering 905 runs with centuries against Queensland (186), Victoria (155) and New South Wales (145).

That led to a promising 54 on Australia A debut in the first four-day match last week, and when met with another favourable batting surface ensured he took full toll against the visiting Sri Lankans.

In the wake of last week's Test series win over West Indies, Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed there was still plenty to play out before the selectors settled on their openers for the Ashes.

"It feels as though we're still a little bit unsettled in terms of what our combinations look like at the top of the order with the way that the performances have gone here (against West Indies)," McDonald said after the Caribbean red-ball matches.

"There's a lot of cricket still to come to be able to gather that information."

Earlier, the Aussies resumed the day on 1-76 and NSW No.3 Kurtis Patterson compiled a composed 59 before Sonal Dinusha took a sharp catch at backward point from a full-blooded square drive.

However with no demons in the Marrara wicket, it was a day for the batters with Australia A chalking up 2-203 for the day, in reply to Sri Lanka A's commanding 6d-485.

Australia A v Sri Lanka A series

July 4: First one-dayer: Australia A won by 198 runs

July 6: Second one-dayer: Sri Lanka A won by 51 runs

July 9: Third one-dayer: Australia A won by seven wickets

July13-16: First four-day match: Match drawn

July 20-23: Second four-day match, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

All matches live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, and via Kayo Sports. All matches start 10:30am AEST.