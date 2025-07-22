Kuhnemann debuts as Aussies bowl first in Russell's farewell

Matthew Kuhnemann makes his T20I debut while Josh Inglis has been listed at the top of the order as Australia make two changes

01:09 Play video Zampa lauds Kuhnemann's resilience as he presents cap No.113

Australia have named another debutant with Matthew Kuhnemann included to face West Indies in today's second T20 international in Jamaica.

Tim David returns at No.5 after fully recovering from a hamstring injury, replacing Jake Fraser-McGurk who struggled for his two off seven balls in Sunday's series-opening three-wicket win having earned a late call-up for the five-match series in the West Indies.

Josh Inglis is listed to open alongside his skipper Mitch Marsh with Fraser-McGurk omitted.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Champion allrounder Andre Russell plays his last international match after announcing his West Indies retirement following today's contest at his home ground in Kingston.

Marsh won his second consecutive coin toss and again elected to bowl first at Sabina Park with Australia on a run of six wins from their past seven head-to-head contests against West Indies in the T20 format.

Fast bowler Sean Abbott makes way for left-arm spinner Kuhnemann, who was presented with Australia T20 cap No.113 by Adam Zampa prior to the toss.

The Brisbane Heat tweaker finally gets a game after being an unused squad member for last month's World Test Championship final, three-Test tour of the Caribbean and the T20 series opener on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has now earned international caps in all three formats after making his ODI debut in Sri Lanka in 2022 and Test bow the following year in India. All Kuhnemann's previous nine appearances for Australia have come away from home.

Despite his breakthrough success coming at the top for Hobart Hurricanes, selectors have opted to keep Mitch Owen in the middle-order following his blistering half-century on debut in the first T20I, with Inglis shuffling up from No.3 to replace Fraser-McGurk.

Tim David returns to the side after a hamstring injury // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

Australia seem intent on boosting their power-hitting finishing options ahead of next year's T20 World Cup with Matthew Wade having retired and Marcus Stoinis absent for this series.

Owen started his international career with a 26-ball fifty featuring half a dozen sixes in the first T20I at Sabina Park, becoming just the third Australian after Ricky Ponting and David Warner to hit a half-century in their debut T20 for the country.

Australia have a plethora of top order options for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, beginning in February, with Marsh, Travis Head and Matt Short – the latter pair are missing from the ongoing series against West Indies – in line to fill the roles, meaning Owen's debut opportunity came at No.6.

Meanwhile, the hosts have named an unchanged XI for what will be Jamaican Russell's 143rd and final appearance for West Indies.

Star allrounder Andre Russell will play his final game for West Indies // AFP via Getty

"Words cannot explain what it meant to represent the West Indies," the 37-year-old said ahead of his final match. "(It) has been one of the proudest achievements in my life.

"When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realise what you can achieve."

Allrounder Matthew Forde replaces Russell in the Windies squad following today's match as the series moves to St Kitts for the final three T20Is.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First T20I: Australia won by three wickets

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 10am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Kingston only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Adam Zampa