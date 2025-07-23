Inglis, Green power Australia to comprehensive T20 win

01:30 Play video Match wrap | Inglis, Green blast Aussies to 2-0 T20 series lead

Josh Inglis and Cameron Green have spoiled hometown hero Andre Russell's international farewell as Australia cantered to a thumping eight-wicket win over West Indies in the second T20 in Jamaica.

Inglis (78no off 33 balls) and Green (56no off 32) shared an unbroken 131-run third-wicket partnership as the West Australian pair comfortably overhauled West Indies 8-172 with 28 balls remaining at Sabina Park as the tourists took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Adam Zampa (3-29) and Glenn Maxwell (2-15) did the damage in restricting the hosts as Australia went spin heavy for the second match on the Kingston surface, leaving out paceman Sean Abbott to hand left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann a T20 international debut.

Retiring allrounder Russell briefly sent his home Jamaican crowd into a frenzy with four sixes to remind the world that he'll remain one of the most destructive hitters on the franchise circuit.

The 37-year-old, who admitted he was nervous to do well in front his home crowd one final time, received a guard of honour from both sides and cricket bat-shaped guitar wrapped in the country’s flag before the first ball to commemorate his 15-year international career.

But his farewell was overshadowed by Inglis and Green's scintillating stand, the latter hitting the winning runs in the 16th over to see Australia continue their recent dominance in the shortest format.

Inglis and Green exploded after the Powerplay as they benefited from three dropped catches in the one Gudakesh Motie over, the former getting a life on nine while the latter received two reprieves on three.

Inglis made the hosts pay next over as he took Alzarri Joseph for 19, then reaching a 22-ball half-century by launching Russell's first delivery of the evening onto the roof at the Michael Holding End.

Russell's first over cost him 16 as Inglis brought the game towards a rapid conclusion, Green joining in as he made it consecutive half-centuries from No.4.

Australia's earlier experiment of Glenn Maxwell opening for the first time in a non-reduced T20 international since 2016 to counter spinner Akeal Hosein with the new ball was brief but somewhat effective as he latched onto two reverse sweeps to take 10 runs from the first over of the chase.

With Jake Fraser-McGurk omitted after managing just two off seven balls in the series opener on Sunday, Maxwell partnered skipper Mitch Marsh (21) at the top but like his predecessor, he also fell to Jason Holder on the final ball of the second over as he edged behind for 12.

"It was just for Akeal there, he's so key for them at the top and we thought we'd give 'Maxi' a crack up the top," said Inglis, who was initially listed to open on the team sheet.

"I thought he'd try and switch hit every ball, and nearly did to be fair, but I think we didn't list him at the top just so they wouldn't know and start with quicks."

Kuhnemann was straight into the action on debut with the opening over in a change of tactics from the Australians as they sent down six straight overs of spin to start from the Michael Holding End.

Kuhnemann began strongly despite being hit for a boundary with his first delivery in T20 internationals as West Indies were watchful after again being sent in by Marsh, progressing to 0-17 in the first three overs after smashing 32 against the pace in the same period in the series opener.

01:09 Play video Zampa lauds Kuhnemann's resilience as he presents cap No.113

But Brandon King took full toll when the Brisbane Heat left-armer returned for his third over of the Powerplay, clearing the rope twice over long on and crunching two boundaries through the off-side to get the hosts innings going.

The Jamaica native was 13 off 18 at one point but raced to his half-century from 33 balls, his third fifty for West Indies in six innings at his home ground in Kingston.

However, the right-hander was out to end the same over as he chipped Adam Zampa up in air trying to take him down the ground and Australia struck back with consecutive wickets with Maxwell (2-15) striking in similar fashion with his first ball as opening partner Shai Hope (9) followed King back to the sheds.

Kuhnemann responded in his final over of the evening to concede just three runs and finish with a respectable 0-33 in his first outing as Shimron Hetmyer – promoted to No.3 – became Maxwell's second victim and Zampa (3-29) struck twice in the 14th over to leave the hosts in a spot of bother at 5-98.

Russell gave the innings some much needed impetus to delight his home fans, crashing three of his first five balls over the rope as Ben Dwarshuis (1-37) was the one to cop the full force of the big-hitting Jamaican for the final time in international cricket.

The first of those sixes couldn’t be found under the black tarps being used for the sightscreen, while the third disappeared into the college across the road to make it two lost balls in the over.

The joy was short lived as Russell (36 off 15) departed with handshakes from the entire Australian side after offering wicketkeeper Inglis possibly one of the highest catches even seen, swirling around above the shallow Sabina Park lights before eventually nestling in his gloves.

Australia dropped three chances an uncharacteristically subpar fielding display, with two of those proving costly at the death as West Indies finished in a flurry as 28 runs came off the final two overs.

Dwarshuis' missed catch running in at point in the final over denied newcomer Mitch Owen a second T20 international wicket and cost him seven runs as the batters scampered a single before Gudakesh Motie (18no off 9) launched the penultimate ball of the innings into the crowd, which he wouldn't have been facing if the catch was completed.

The victory takes Australia's run against West Indies to seven wins from their past eight matches as they eye their third straight T20 series win over the two-time world champions as the teams move to St Kitts for the final three T20Is.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First T20I: Australia won by three wickets

Second T20I: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Kingston only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Adam Zampa