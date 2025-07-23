Sangha's double ton marks end of 'A' game bat-athon

Australia A and Sri Lanka A called the match at Marrara a draw, but not before an in-form batter brought up 200

Australia A skipper Jason Sangha recorded his highest first-class score, finishing unbeaten on 202 in Darwin.

Sri Lanka A players came and congratulated Sangha after his milestone, before deciding to call the four-day match a draw with a couple of hours play left in the day.



Sangha never really look troubled throughout his innings, with 12 fours and a six capping it all off.



Sri Lanka A declared on 6-485 on day two with Nuwanidu Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake both making centuries.



Australia A replied with 4-558 before the teams agreed to call it off.

Sangha was not the only Aussie to score triple figures, with Jake Weatherald's 183 the big story on day three.



With four rounds of Sheffield Shield before the first Ashes Test this summer, Weatherald is convinced he will be "ready to go" if he's handed a chance in the Australian team.



Youngster Ollie Peake was desperately close to his maiden first-class ton, but he was on caught on 92.

The Victorian hadn't looked too flustered throughout his innings, but it was perhaps a case of the 'nervous nineties' as he lofted a shot off Nishan Peiris' bowling.





That is agonising for Ollie Peake!



The youngster was so close to his maiden first-class century but he's gone for 92.



Kurtis Patterson added 59 runs earlier in the match, with opener Nathan McSweeney the only Aussie to really miss out with 12.

