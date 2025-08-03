Ashes 2005 deep dive: Gloves off as England roar back

Join us as we recount perhaps the greatest Ashes Test ever played

Andrew Ramsey, The Australian newspaper’s cricket correspondent for the 2005 Ashes, keeps both gloves on his bat to re-live one of the greatest Ashes Tests ever with host, Louis Cameron, on the 20th anniversary of the Edgbaston epic.

It was a Test made famous by Glenn McGrath’s rolled ankle, Ricky Ponting’s fateful ‘we’ll have a bowl’, reverse swing, Andrew Flintoff brilliance, Shane Warne stepping on his stumps, Michael Kasprowicz’s last-ditch departure and an iconic photograph of sportsmanship.

But we have delved even deeper, into John Buchanan’s fondness for a Worcestershire cake stall, an Ashley Giles sideshow, the Ponting-Warne dynamic, security concerns that gripped the Australian camp, and so much more.

EPISODE INDEX:

2.00 - What it was like to cover a 'surreal' Ashes tour

7.00 - When Clarke and Kasprowicz lost all their playing kit at Leicestershire

11.15 - John Buchanan perusing the Worcestershire cake stall

12.50 - Should Ponting have listened to Warne before the toss?

17.40 - The factors that led to McGrath's fateful ankle roll

33.30 - Giles fires back at the doubters after becoming a 'one-man sideshow' between Tests

37.45 - The Geraint Jones narrative arc

39.20 - The little-known story behind iconic Flintoff-Lee photo

50.15 - England's reverse-swing advantage

1.02.15 - Harmison's slower ball to Clarke, Flintoff's over of brilliance to Ponting

1.24.30 - The security concerns after Tube bombings

