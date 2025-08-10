Ashes 2005 deep dive: Peak Ponting and Australia's great escape

Ricky Ponting played an all-time innings to save the third Test for Australia

Andrew Ramsey, The Australian newspaper’s cricket correspondent for the 2005 Ashes, knocks Louis Cameron's off stump out of the ground with a reverse-swinging seed on the 20th anniversary of the epic draw at Old Trafford.

Yes, who could forget the sound of Michael Clarke's timber being shattered by a Simon Jones wonder-ball, Shane Warne's agony at narrowly missing out on a Test ton, or Ricky Ponting's match-saving hundred?

But do you recall Ashley Giles' unplayable delivery to Damien Martyn? The supposed rift in the Aussie camp? The heroism of Errol Alcott? We look back at all this and more in our podcast series commemorating the greatest Ashes campaign of all time.

First Test episode - A false dawn at Lord's

Second Test episode - Gloves off as England roar back

Michael Kasprowicz recalls Edgbaston 2005 on the Unplayable Podcast

Don't forget to subscribe on Apple and on Spotify and on YouTube.

Don't forget to subscribe on Apple and on Spotify and on YouTube.