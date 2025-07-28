How the Aussies fared in the inaugural women's T20 Blast

A host of Australians have been in action in the United Kingdom, turning out in the first edition of the women's T20 Blast

Grace Harris (Surrey)

M: 13 | Runs: 338 | Ave: 30.72 | SR: 157.94 | 50s: 3 | HS: 63* | Wkts: 10 | Econ: 7.95 | BBI: 3-18

Alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Harris was one of the keys in Surrey's march to the inaugural title. She immediately made an impact, hitting 63 off 35 in her first innings for the county, while her other high mark during the round stage was a 31-ball 57 against Lancashire. The Queenslander also made the most of the chance to roll the arm over, picking up 10 wickets with her off-spin.

Harris saved her best for last, powering Surrey to victory over Warwickshire - and her sister Laura - in the final with an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls.

Alana King (Lancashire)

M: 11 | Wkts: 16 | Ave: 16.56 | Econ: 6.73 | BBI: 3-24

King was the tournament’s equal-fourth-highest wicket taker despite playing just 11 matches. A consistent contributor, the leg-spinner’s biggest haul of 3-24 came against Durham in Manchester, as she took the opportunity to familiarise herself with a venue that will host Australia’s tournament opener at next year’s T20 World Cup.

Laura Harris (Warwickshire)

M: 16 | Runs: 320 | Ave: 21.33 | SR: 207.79 | 50s: 2 | HS: 77

Harris was classically boom-or-bust during her first season with Warwickshire but played a significant role in their march to the finals, finishing with a competition-high strike rate of 207.79. She started the season with two whirlwind half-centuries in the space of three innings, hitting 55 off 21 and 77 off 34. A string of single-digit scores followed, but ‘Larris’ was back making an impact late in the round stage, with knocks of 29 off 13, 32 off 15 and 24 off 14.

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Somerset)

M: 14 | Runs: 254 | Ave: 23.09 | SR: 130.92 | 50s: 0 | HS: 45 | Wkts: 13 | Econ: 6.82 | BBI: 3-24

The leg-spinner was a consistent contributor for Somerset, picking up a wicket is the majority of the games she played. Wellington also enjoyed a more-than handy tournament with the bat, finishing inside the top 20 run scorers. Batting in the middle order, she hit her flow through the middle stages of the tournament with a series of scores in the 20s-40s.

Maddie Penna (Essex)

M: 14 | Runs: 313 | Ave: 28.45 | SR: 104.33 | HS: 41* | Wkts: 5 | Econ: 6.58 | BBI: 2-11

While Penna did not pass fifty during her 14 games for Essex, her consistent contributions meant she ended up scoring more runs than any other Australian woman during the regular season of this year’s tournament. A high score of 41no against Warwickshire was backed up by a strong run of scores in the 20s. She also chipped in with the ball, taking five wickets.

Heather Graham (The Blaze)

M: 11 | Runs: 186 | Ave: 23.25 | SR: 130.06 | 50s: 1 | HS: 73 | Wkts: 6 | Econ: 8.44 | BBI: 3-36

The highlight of Graham’s tournament was her 47-ball 73 against Hampshire, while she picked up 3-36 in her third outing of the season against Lancashire.

Charli Knott (Hampshire)

M: 7 | Runs: 235 | Ave: 47 | SR: 121.76 | 50s: 2 | HS: 74* | Wkts: 2 | Econ: 8

Knott made a significant impact during the first half of the season before the arrival of Ellyse Perry, scoring two half-centuries and averaging 47. The standouts were her unbeaten knocks of 74no against Surrey, and 72no against Essex. She was less prolific with the ball, picking up just the two wickets.

Ellyse Perry (Hampshire)

M: 6 | Runs: 139 | Ave: 23.16 | SR: 125.22 | 50s: 1 | HS: 58 | Wkts: 7 | Econ: 8.86 | BBI: 2-21

Perry was the big-name overseas signing for Hampshire and she delivered a rapid half-century in her penultimate innings opening the batting for the county, scoring 58 from 44 deliveries. She also made her mark with the ball, picking up seven wickets.

Katie Mack (Lancashire)

M: 3 | Runs: 85 | Ave: 28.33 | SR: 130.76 | 50s: 1 | HS: 59

Mack, who stayed on after her 50-over stint with Lancashire, played just three Blast games for the county but made sure to make an impact during her brief stay, producing a 37-ball 59 in their opening match of the season against The Blaze.