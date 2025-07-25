Maxwell to open again, Abbott recalled in St Kitts

Just one change for Australia as they look to wrap up the T20I series against West Indies

Australia have recalled Sean Abbott as Mitch Marsh elected to bowl for the third straight game with his side seeking to wrap up a series victory over West Indies in the third T20 international in St Kitts.

Spinner Matt Kuhnemann makes way for Abbott which indicates Australia believe the fresh Warner Park surface in Basseterre will be more conducive to seam bowling in the first of three games at the petite venue - where the maximum boundary size is 69m for today's match.

Glenn Maxwell listed to open with captain Mitch Marsh, as he did for just the fourth time in T20 internationals in previous match on Tuesday.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c, wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Jediah Blades Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

It was his first time opening the batting in a non-reduced T20 innings since his record-breaking unbeaten 154 from 64 balls against the Hurricanes at the MCG in January 2022, which remains the KFC BBL's highest individual score.

He's also recorded his highest T20 international score at the top of the order, smashing 145 not out from 65 balls against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2016.

Despite spending most of his T20 career at No.4, Maxwell's best position – international and domestic combined – has been opening with the 36-year-old allrounder averaging 44 and striking at 176 at the top of the order – more than 16 runs above his T20 career average (27.79).

His strike rate (175.53) is also around 23 runs better per 100 balls faced when starting against the new ball than his career strike rate (154.49).

Inglis, who was listed to open on the team sheet last game before Australia sprung a surprise switch, said after his player-of-the-match 78 not out from 33 balls that he hoped to "make No.3 (his) own" for Australia, which has been his highest averaging (39.25) and fastest scoring (strike rate 172) position in the T20 format.

Inglis revealed following the second T20 that part of the reason Maxwell opened was to combat the left-arm spin of Akeal Hosein who has taken the first over in 44 of his 72 T20 internationals and in West Indies' past five matches.

Australia have never played a T20 international in St Kitts where the last three T20Is will be staged complete the five-match T20 series, with the side's most recent of their seven ODIs at the eastern Caribbean island's Warner Park coming in 2016.

02:40 Play video 'I don't usually hit bombs like that': Inglis

But despite the small boundary the average score batting first in T20 internationals at Warner Park is 133.5, which increases to 163.5 for all T20 matches at the venue with Caribbean Premier League matches are included.

Abbott is back in the starting XI after taking 1-40 in the series opener last Sunday, while Kuhnemann returned figures of 0-33 from four overs on debut in the second T20.

Retired allrounder Andre Russell drops out of West Indies side for the third T20, with left-arm quick Jediah Blades named to debut with experienced seamer Alzarri Joseph rested after playing all three Tests and the first two T20Is.

Right-arm bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd is the second inclusion for the hosts.

Australia hold a 2-0 lead after three- and eight-wicket victories respectively in Jamaica and can seal as third straight T20 series win over West Indies with another victory in today's contest.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First T20I: Australia won by three wickets

Second T20I: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Kingston only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Adam Zampa