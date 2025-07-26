David overcomes distraction to achieve 'childhood dream'

Tim David now holds the record for the fastest international century by an Australian after a 37-ball epic in St Kitts

As a batter who built his career on finishing T20 innings, the opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream and score a century for his country in one Tim David thought may never come.

In 41 previous T20 internationals for Australia, David had only batted higher than No.6 seven times, but never had he walked to middle before the end of the Powerplay like he did in the third T20 in St Kitts.

Having arrived at the crease at Warner Park with his side under pressure after losing three wickets in the first six overs chasing a sizeable 215 to win, not only did David turn the match on its head but he also etched his name in the record books across 37 mesmerising balls.

Fastest centuries for Australia in men's T20Is

37 balls – Tim David v West Indies 2025 43 – Josh Inglis v Scotland 2024 47 – Aaron Finch v England 2013 47 – Josh Inglis v India 2023 47 – Glenn Maxwell v India 2023

But as he found himself in "foreign territory" nearing a landmark three-figures, David admits he became distracted by the milestone and had to lean on his younger teammate Mitch Owen who helped guide him through, even getting a life on 90 when Brandon King spilled a sitter on the boundary.

"I don't play for records but certainly I didn't think I'd get the opportunity to score a hundred and it is your childhood dream to score a hundred for Australia, so that was definitely in the back of my mind," David told cricket.com.au post-match.

"The position I've been playing, I've played a lot of T20 matches now (282 prior to today's game) and I've never scored a hundred, so it was a little bit of foreign territory for me.

"But I'm just really thankful I had Mitch Owen out there, who has scored a couple recently – my younger teammate but he was certainly experienced at helping me through."

David reached his maiden century as well as clinching a series victory for Australia by clipping Romario Shepherd to fine leg to finish unbeaten on 102 for 37 balls, setting a new benchmark for the fastest international century by an Australian as he eclipsed Josh Inglis' 43-ball effort against Scotland last year.

He savoured the moment by hugging his fellow Hobart Hurricanes batting partner Owen, kissing his helmet not once but twice as he waved his bat that he had just slammed 11 sixes with affectionately to his Australian teammates on the balcony.

The right-hander also reached his half-century in the fewest balls by an Australian (16), revealing that his epic knock was made using a bat he traded for with recently retired West Indies champion Andre Russell during their stint playing together at Trinbago Knight Riders during last year's Caribbean Premier League.

The CPL was one of the 29-year-old's first successful forays into franchise cricket outside Australia and in 11 previous matches at Warner Park for St Lucia Kings, David had averaged 35.25 striking at 167.

"I've got really happy memories of playing here at Warner Park," David said.

"The CPL was my first or second franchise gig overseas so a lot of those memories you hold (onto) at the start of your career and it's nice to come back here and to build on those.

"It's obviously going to be a pretty special one to remember."

David added that Australia taking an unassailable 3-0 to clinch the five-match series with two games to play also added to the occasion.

"That was what we were coming here tonight for, that was what motivated me, and I actually got a little bit distracted once I felt we were going to win the game," he said.

"Once we got to run-a-ball … it wasn't as big of a challenge and I got a bit distracted from the team goal, which is what I like to aim towards.

"So the series victory, we're pretty stoked, we've played some great cricket and we've been under pressure at times during this series so winning the first three games to get it this quickly is really pleasing."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First T20I: Australia won by three wickets

Second T20I: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20I: Australia won by six wickets

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Kingston only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Adam Zampa