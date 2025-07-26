David rested after record ton as Marsh wins fourth straight toss

Australia make two changes for the fourth T20I in St Kitts as Mitch Marsh opts to bowl first for the fourth straight game

Tim David has been rested following his record-breaking century with Australia making two changes for today's fourth T20 international against West Indies in St Kitts.

Aussie skipper Mitch Marsh won his fourth straight coin toss of the series and again opted to bowl first with the match to be played on the same Warner Park pitch as yesterday's third T20 that yielded 429 runs in 36.1 overs.

Left-arm paceman Ben Dwarshuis has also been managed with Xavier Bartlett and allrounder Aaron Hardie coming into the XI for their first appearances of the series.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

West Indies made one changes as they play for pride with Australia having already clinched the series after taking an unassailable 3-0 with comprehensive victories in the first three matches.

It's Australia's third straight T20 series triumph over the West Indies after winning 2-1 at home last year and 2-0 in 2022, but they are eyeing their first clean sweep of an opponent in a five-match series with victories in the final two matches.

"We said at the start of the series there will be guys batting in different positions and getting opportunities in different positions but ultimately we're here to win," Marsh said at the toss.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie drops out of the Windies side after conceding 38 off two overs amid David's six-hitting blitz in the third T20, with pace bowling allrounder Matthew Forde getting his opportunity at No.9.

"Well, 3-2 looks way better than 4-1 or 5-nil so we still have a lot to play for," Windies skipper Shai Hope said after yesterday's defeat.

"Every single time we cross that line, we're trying to make sure we're representing that badge, representing the people in the West Indies and we know how tough it is and it's important for everyone to stay together."

David, who was coming off a hamstring injury that cut short his Indian Premier League campaign, sat out the series opener in Jamaica and wasn't required to bat in the second T20 as Josh Inglis and Cameron Green powered Australia to an eight-wicket demolition.

The Hobart Hurricanes big-hitter then blasted an incredible 37-ball ton in his new spot at No.5 in yesterday's third T20 as he set a new benchmark for the fastest international century by an Australian.

01:27 Play video David turns Goliath with phenomenal 37-ball century

Mitch Owen shuffles up to No.5 with David absent for today's clash and Cooper Connolly also shifts a spot higher to No.6, followed by Hardie at seven.

Bartlett made his T20 debut the last time Australia played West Indies in 2024 and enters the match in fine form after topping the wickets tally with 18 in this year's Major League Cricket tournament in the United States.

Dwarshuis, meanwhile, has been the leading bowler across the three T20 matches so far this tour, taking a career-best 4-36 in the first T20, followed by 1-37 in the second before going wicketless in yesterday's match.

The fourth T20 again features a maximum boundary size of 69m with Australia's tally of 17 sixes in the previous match their equal second highest in a T20 innings.

The team batting second, as Australia are again today for the fourth straight game this series, have won the past five T20 internationals at Warner Park in Basseterre.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First T20I: Australia won by three wickets

Second T20I: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20I: Australia won by six wickets

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde (St Kitts only), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Kingston only), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Adam Zampa