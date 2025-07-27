Harris powers Surrey to Blast title, takes sibling bragging rights

Australia star Grace Harris had the last laugh as she took on her sister Laura in the English domestic T20 final

A rapid half-century from Grace Harris has powered Surrey to the inaugural Women’s T20 Blast title, as she claimed bragging rights over sister and Warwickshire import Laura Harris.

The Australia T20 star smacked an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls including two sixes as Surrey reeled in their target of 154 with 20 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Having defeated The Blaze in the Eliminator earlier in the day, Warwickshire were put into bat at The Oval and quickly found themselves 2-20 after early strikes from Alexa Stonehouse (2–39) and Alice Capsey (1–33).

Issy Wong showed off her all-round talent as she stroked a speedy 31 from 19 balls, and Laura Harris, who had been dismissed for a first-ball duck in the Eliminator, cleared the ropes twice in her 11-ball 25.

A flurry of wickets then left the Bears 8-115 in the 15th over, before the lower order scrambled to get their side to 9-153.

"I was a bit nervous … you want her to do well but you still want to win," Grace Harris said after the match of playing against her older sister.

"I’m happy she got out when she did, I was a bit nervous - it could have been a 180 chase if she hung on there and she had a few damaging innings from that position earlier in the comp.

"It's fantastic that we made sure we stayed with that run chase regardless of wickets lost (and) our bowlers did really well to set up that game."

However the total was unlikely to be enough against Surrey’s all-star batting line-up, even after England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge was dismissed cheaply for five.

Surrey skipper Bryony Smith made 21, Capsey added a swift 15, and Sophia Dunkley chipped in with 23 off 13 before she was stumped off Amu Surenkumar (2–13), leaving her team 4-79 and the game hanging in the balance.

But Warwickshire’s hopes were dashed when Harris took control of the chase with a powerful knock including seven fours and two sixes that sealed the win and the trophy for Surrey.