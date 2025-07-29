Lyon expecting to be England target in Ashes

Nathan Lyon has told England to bring it on this summer, confident their attacking style of cricket will play into his hands in the Ashes

Nathan Lyon has been keeping a close eye on the "amazing theatre" of the Test series between England and India as Australia's leading spinner gears up for the summer.

The 37-year-old took eight wickets in Australia's series-opening win in the 2023 Ashes before tearing his calf in the second Test. He is eager for another campaign.

"I totally expect them to come out and attack me," Lyon said.

"I think every touring team says they're going to come and attack a spinner. So I'm pretty used to that now.

"I've got no dramas with guys trying to attack me. It brings me into the game. So I'm looking forward to that.

"I've got some plans and I'm already writing down a few things I want to try and put in play and work on."

England were in the midst of the BazBall revolution at the start of the 2023 Ashes, but Lyon believes Ben Stokes's men are now adopting a more refined approach.

"I honestly think it's changed a little bit," Lyon said.

"I think they're now honestly thinking about ways to actually win games and not being totally reckless."

Lyon is taking some time off following Australia's series sweep against the West Indies, but his WhatsApp cricket chats were blowing up as the spicy fourth Test between England and India unfolded at Old Trafford.

England came under fire when Stokes sought to end the Test with an hour left and no result possible, and several players pilloried Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for opting to bat on to reach centuries.

Speaking at a sponsor function ahead of the Melbourne Renegades' BBL season, Lyon said he would have taken a different approach than to offer the early handshake.

"Get them out. Don't let them get a hundred," he said bluntly.

"It's England and the way they're playing their cricket, it's amazing theatre and it's something I love viewing."

Lyon said England's captain looked in fighting shape ahead of the biennial battle with their old foes.

"I think you've got to take a hat off to Ben Stokes and the way he's really focused on this Test series against India, now with an eye on to the Ashes," Lyon said.

"The way he's transformed his physical fitness and he looks unbelievable.,

"He's bowling those long spells and he's scoring the big 100 that he did the other day, so it's going to be a hell of a summer and I'm really excited for it."

Lyon missed the third match against the West Indies when Australia opted for a rare all-pace attack - his first Test omission other than for injury since 2013.

He admitted he was disappointed but with the tourists rolling the West Indies for 27 in 14.3 overs, agreed it proved a master-stroke in the conditions.

"There's no point hiding behind it, I was disappointed with the decision but I totally understood it," he said.

"Disappointed because one, I believe I can play a role in any conditions and also, not to walk out with Starcy (Mitchell Starc in his 100th Test) as I've played 90-odd Test matches with him."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT