Private equity among changes mooted in Big Bash 'evolution'

Schedule and salary cap adjustment to increase lure of BBL and private ownership among recommendations for future of the Big Bash

Moving the BBL season to launch in conjunction with the Boxing Day Test, pushing more games after the Test summer and allowing private investment in the clubs are options now under consideration to evolve the Big Bash, Cricket Australia confirmed today.

The schedule shift to allow more Australian internationals to feature in more games, and an increase in the salary cap to draw more top-tier international players, is the key recommendation of the report.

Recommendations about alternative forms of investment and ownership – including allowing private ownership for the first time – were also tabled, and would represent a major change in the way the competition has been run.

CA commissioned Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to recommend ways for the Big Bash to evolve and capitalise on the past 15 years of innovation and investment across Australian cricket.

If private investment was adopted, it would see the Big Bash follow models in place in the IPL, South Africa's SA20 tournament, and the recent sale of the Hundred clubs by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The ECB was able to net about A$1 billion (GBP520 million) for the governing body by selling its 49 per cent stake in the eight Hundred franchises earlier this year, with several teams bought by investors already connected to IPL teams.

Also included in the recommendations were implementing a different operating model and administrative structure for the leagues, as well as the potential for expansion.

Although any expansion is understood to be a long-term goal, and to be weighed against potentially diluting the value of the existing eight clubs if private investment becomes a reality.

CA will now work with the state and territory bodies and Big Bash clubs as well as the players' union and its broadcast and commercial partners as it assesses the recommendations, promising a "thorough exploratory process" before any decisions are made.

No timeline on this process has been set, but no changes will be made to for the coming summer with schedules for both the WBBL and BBL already published.

Moving the marquee Melbourne and Sydney Tests are not options under consideration but could be enhanced as the focal point of the summer with the Big Bash to potentially launch in conjunction with the Boxing Day Test, retaining the popular New Year's Eve tradition and continuing to enjoy clear air in January.

CA chair Mike Baird said in a statement: "It is very important to understand that no decisions have yet been made, and that any action taken will be for the benefit of the BBL, WBBL, fans and Australian Cricket more broadly.

"That would include providing strong benefits across the game including investment in participation initiatives and player development."

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said the BCG report was "strong validation" for the 15 years of innovation, fan engagement and success of the Big Bash.

"As well as creating amazing fan experiences, under its current operating model the League and its clubs are valuable assets with significant potential for growth.

"The success of the T20 format has been a huge boost for the game globally in attracting new audiences and increasing participation. We need to ensure that the Big Bash remains among the world's top sporting competitions.

"We will now undertake an exploratory process of the recommendations in this report to ensure any action we take achieves this potential and is in the best interests of Australian Cricket and cricket fans."