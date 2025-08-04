India draw series with thrilling Oval win over England

India have completed one of the most dramatic Test match victories on British soil, squaring the series 2-2 with a stunning six-run victory in the fifth Test

India have completed one of the most dramatic Test match victories seen on British soil, squaring the series 2-2 with a stunning six-run victory after Chris Woakes attempted to carry England over the line with a dislocated shoulder.

England arrived on the final day of a classic Test summer needing 35 runs to complete a remarkable chase of 374.

Chris Woakes walks out to bat with his arm in a sling // Getty

But they were blown away on a morning of unbearable tension and true sporting drama.

They lost their last four wickets for 28 runs as Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson succumbed to searing pressure at The Oval.

Woakes, who is expected to be out for several months with the injury he sustained in the field on Friday, answered his country's call by coming out at number 11 to try to help finish the job.

Shubman Gill celebrates with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna // Getty

Holding the bat in one hand, his left arm strapped in a sling under his jumper, he joined the fray with 17 runs still needed and was grimacing in pain with every completed run throughout his brief stay.

In the end he did not face a ball, as Mohammed Siraj clean bowled Atkinson to secure a sensational result and series draw.