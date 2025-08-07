Healy makes successful return as Australia A take out first T20

There were ominous signs from the national skipper as she made a long-awaited return from injury in Mackay

Alyssa Healy has made a successful return in her first match since January, while national teammate Kim Garth also impressed to help Australia A seal a 13-run win in the opening T20 against India A.

Healy did not have to wait long to enter the action after India A put the hosts in to bat first at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena and she quickly settled, smacking an 18-ball 27 to hand Australia A a solid start.

In an innings where no other Australia A batter looked particularly comfortable, Healy appeared to be playing on a different surface, hitting five boundaries before she was caught off the bowling of Sajana Sajeevan.

After her dismissal, Australia A's top-to-middle-order struggled to get going on a tricky surface, with Tahlia Wilson (17 off 23), Courtney Webb (11 off 12) and Nicole Faltum (11 off 7) making minor contributions.

However, No.3 Anika Learoyd (50no off 44) was rewarded for her perseverance, and after a sluggish start she accelerated late to help Australia A post 6-137.

"(I got) off to a good start ... another disappointing dismissal, but that's okay," Healy said after the game.

"I've done a lot of hitting in the nets, and haven't really had any time out in the middle for a long period of time, so it was nice to just get back out there, and hopefully the decision making will start kicking back in at some point."

The India A batters found it similarly tough going and star opener Shafali Verma (3 off 7) failed to fire, but a tenacious 20-ball 33 from Raghvi Bist kept the chase alive.

Needing an unlikely 17 from the final over, India A skipper Radha Yadav (26no) was restricted by an excellent display from Garth (0-15 off four overs), with her final over going for just three runs.

WA spinner Amy Edgar (2-23) and Victorian allrounder Tess Flintoff (2-23) were also economical, while Queensland pacer Sianna Ginger (2-26) also impressed.

"Really good performance, I think," Healy said.

"We felt we were a little bit short with the bat, but at the same time it was reassuring that the last time we played up here, 145 was enough.

"I thought the girls did an outstanding job fighting back with the bat and obviously a ripping job with ball and in the field.

"Anika's been hitting the ball beautifully at training, so it's nice to see it all come together out in the middle. She's such a unique cricketer, she hits the ball in some odd pockets, so very hard to bowl to ... I thought she was outstanding."

It was Healy's first official match since the MCG Ashes Test in January. The 35-year-old endured a torrid run of injuries through the 2024-25 season, missing the semi-final of last year’s T20 World Cup with a foot injury, while a knee complaint ended her WBBL season prematurely.

Those issues continued throughout the summer, and after Healy was restricted to playing as a specialist batter in the MCG Test, she missed a subsequent tour of New Zealand and the Women's Premier League in India.

Her inclusion in the 'A' series serves as a crucial chance for Healy - and Garth - to prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India in October.

The Aussie skipper, who does not hold an official leadership title in this 'A' series, is not keeping wicket in the T20s leg of the multi-format tour, but will take over the gloves for three one-dayers in Brisbane next week.

"Throughout all the injuries and whatnot, I actually was hitting the ball really well," Healy said.

"I was actually probably batting as well as what I had for a period of time.

"So I didn't really feel like any technical changes needed to be made (during the preseason), it was just having some time out in the middle.

"Decision making is a big part of the game, and you don't really know if you're hitting or missing until you're out there in the middle.

"So that's what these games are for and hopefully I can rectify that."

With 287 international games under her belt, Healy is far and away the most experienced player in the 'A' squad - and she sees her presence on this tour as a chance to help lend some of that knowledge to the next generation - at least, once they adjust to having the Australian captain in their dressing room.

"That's probably one of the parts of my job here," she said.

"It's not just about getting out there and getting myself feeling good with bat in hand, it's also about sharing the knowledge that we've learned over the years ... it's been really fun so far.

"I mean, coming into the change room (the first time), it was like Moses parting the Red Sea when I chose my corner. I've now got four lockers to myself - but I think they're starting to warm to me, so hopefully, we'll finish well."

Australia A v India A multi-format series

Australia A T20 squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Tahlia Wilson (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Madeline Penna, Rachel Trenaman, Courtney Webb

India A T20 squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Dhara Gujjar

Australia A 50-Over squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Nicole Faltum (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Darcie Brown, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

India A 50-over squad:Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat, Yastika Bhatia

Australia A four-day squad: Tahlia Wilson (c), Nicole Faltum (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Rachel Trenaman, Courtney Webb

India A four-day squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat

All matches will be streamed live on cricket.com.au and Kayo Sports.