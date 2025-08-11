Hurricanes eye sell-out crowd for BBL Final rematch

Tickets to the rematch of last season's decider are expected to be snapped up 'super fast'

Four months out from a new BBL season and league officials are forecasting another big crowd at Ninja Stadium as the Hobart Hurricanes start their title defence.

In a mouth-watering fixture, the BBL|14 champions will begin their campaign against the side they defeated in last season's final, the Sydney Thunder on December 16.

Speaking to media in Hobart ahead of the BBL pre-sale period beginning on Tuesday morning, League boss Alistair Dobson said the rematch was a 'no-brainer' to lock into the schedule during the first week of the upcoming season.

"It was the first game that went into the schedule, and we're really looking forward to it," said Dobson.

"Tickets for the final last year sold out incredibly quickly, and when tickets go on sale for the rematch tomorrow, we expect it to be just as fast and just as much demand for for those tickets."

After taking home the Player of the Final award for his heroics in the finale, Hobart Hurricanes opener Mitch Owen is looking forward to receiving a similar reception to what he experienced on that famous night for Tasmania.

“I’ve said at most tournaments that I can't wait to get back and play for the Hurricanes,” said Owen.

“The atmosphere that built up through last year, and then obviously that final was amazing, and I can't wait to see what happens this year. Hopefully it'll stack on top of that.”

03:46 Play video Owen plays innings of his life in BBL final masterclass

Raised in Kingston south of Hobart, Owen never missed a Hobart Hurricanes home game as a kid, and he's now determined to replicate his title-winning performance against the Thunder to continually inspire a new generation of fans.

"There's no better time to jump on the 'Cane Train," said Owen.

"There's a lot happening behind the scenes to make the event really special. If I could go back 10 years and be a little kid, I'd definitely be there."

Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis was also instrumental in his side's BBL|14 triumph, claiming three key wickets in the final.

Previously describing the occasion as the greatest night of his life, Ellis is determined to ensure the Hurricanes capitalise on their success both on and off the field throughout the upcoming season.

"It's a really good opportunity to try and sell it (Ninja Stadium) out again," said Ellis.

"It's not often we've sold out Ninja, but I think the Big Bash itself has just been on the up over the last few years, and it felt like it culminated with the final in Tassie. The two sell-outs in the semi-final and the final, it's just something that won't be forgotten anytime soon in Tasmanian sports, so hopefully we can try and recreate that."

Despite falling just short of lifting the trophy, David Warner's Sydney Thunder had an impressive rise last summer, going from last in BBL|13 to the final in BBL|14.

Speaking in the post-match presentation after the final, Warner highlighted his appreciation for the increased public interest in the competition, reflected in the crowds his side played in front of during the competition.

"The whole BBL we've seen some serious numbers in attendance, and we've seen some big numbers watching and in viewership." Warner said.

"Hopefully we can come back next year, and play against you guys again (Sydney Thunder) and hopefully go home with that trophy."

The rematch will mark the 23rd time the teams have met in the BBL, with the Hurricanes holding a 14-8 win-loss record over the Thunder.

The defending champions also hold a 10-2 record over the visitors at Ninja Stadium, with the Thunder's last victory over the hosts at the venue coming in BBL|09.

Sign up now to get pre-sale access and the first chance to buy tickets to the blockbuster BBL|15 season, exclusive pre-sale starts August 12