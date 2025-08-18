'Literally every chance': Marnus locks in Heat return this summer

Speculation surrounds Marnus Labuschagne's Ashes hopes but there's no doubt he'll be turning out for his beloved Brisbane Heat

Marnus Labuschagne will bring up ten seasons at the Brisbane Heat this summer after re-signing with the two-time BBL champions.

Ready to represent the Heat once again, Labuschagne was thrilled to put pen to paper with the club for BBL|15.

"I love playing for the Heat every chance I get. Literally every chance,'' Labuschagne said.

"There is always something riding on the games and it's my job to make a contribution every time, so it's easy to switch on and get excited about the challenge.

"I enjoy talking with the coach and the players about the tactics and planning for the matches and always feel like I am very much a part of what is going on, whether it's making a contribution with the bat, ball or in the field, or working off the field to contribute in any way I can."

Labuschagne's availability for the BBL|15 season will depend on whether or not the right-hand batter is selected in the Australian team for Test matches in the NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes series starting on November 21 in Perth.

If he was to play all five Test matches, Labuschagne could still be available for up to three BBL games after the scheduled conclusion of the series on January 8.

With the Heat selecting Pakistan superstar Shaheen Afridi with the first pick of the BBL|15 Draft, Labuschagne admitted he is 'rapt' to have the left-arm quick coming to Brisbane for this summer's Big Bash.

"I'm also genuinely excited about Shaheen Shah Afridi joining us this season and, having faced him in international games, I'm rapt he's on our side instead of bowling to us," said Labuschagne.

"There are some massive games at the Gabba this season for the Heat, and we should go into BBL|15 with a huge amount of confidence."

Since making his Big Bash debut in BBL|06, Labuschagne has managed to play a match in every season, despite being called up for international duties regularly across this period.

In BBL|12 in the 2022-23 summer Labuschagne played eight matches, his most appearances in a BBL season, putting together a vital 73 off 48 balls in the Eliminator final.

The 31-year-old also made match-defining cameos as part of the Heat's run to the BBL|13 title, including 45 off 33 balls in a win over the Perth Scorchers.

Most recently in his sole Big Bash appearance last summer, Labuschagne hit his highest BBL score of 77 off 44 balls against the eventual champions, the Hobart Hurricanes.

01:40 Play video Crafty Labuschagne launches career-best BBL score

With their latest signing, the Heat have filled 17 out of a possible 18 spots on their squad list.

The club will now look to performances in the KFC T20 Max competition that gets underway in Brisbane on Wednesday night for the remaining contract spot on their BBL|15 list.

Contracted for BBL|15: Shaheen Shah Afridi (contracted until BBL|15), Tom Alsop (BBL|15), Xavier Bartlett (BBL|18), Max Bryant (BBL|18), Lachlan Hearne (BBL|16), Spencer Johnson (BBL|17), Usman Khawaja (BBL|15), Matt Kuhnemann (BBL|15), Marnus Labuschagne (BBL|15), Nathan McSweeney (BBL|16), Colin Munro (BBL|15), Michael Neser (BBL|15), Jimmy Peirson (BBL|15), Matthew Renshaw (BBL|17), Callum Vidler (BBL|16), Hugh Weibgen (BBL|17), Jack Wildermuth (BBL|16) Ins: Lachlan Hearne, Hugh Weibgen (Thunder) Out: Mitch Swepson (Stars) Uncontracted: Daniel Drew, Will Prestwidge, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, Jack Wood Internationals: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Tom Alsop (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand)

General Public tickets for KFC BBL|15 will be available from 12pm AEST on Tuesday, August 19