Webster 'welcomes' pressure from Green for Ashes spot

Beau Webster concedes Cameron Green's impending return to bowling will put the squeeze on his Test spot, meaning he may have to re-stake his claim in the Sheffield Shield to face England in the Ashes.

Webster has performed strongly in his first seven Tests since making his debut in January earnt off the back of supreme domestic form in the preceding years.

The 31-year-old took the No.6 spot from Mitch Marsh, who had been preferred over Green as the team's allrounder since midway through the 2023 Ashes. Marsh subsequently played in the same XI as Green and now selectors are weighing up whether dual allrounders is a viable ploy against England this summer.

01:57 Play video Gallant Webster scores maiden half century on Test debut

Green returned from major back surgery for the World Test Championship final in June, but as a batter only, delaying his resumption of bowling until closer to this summer's Ashes.

It has allowed Webster to steadily build a solid body of work at international level. Green, meanwhile, was trialled at No.3 for the WTC final and the ensuing three-Test series against West Indies.

"When you're at the top level, you're fighting to hang on to your spot with all the wonderful cricketers around the country, especially a guy like Cameron Green," said Webster, who has signed a three-year BBL deal with the Hobart Hurricanes.

"He's obviously going to be back bowling this summer, which is going to put a bit more pressure on my spot at number six as the allrounder.

"But I welcome it. I feel like I've been in this position before a lot in my career where I've got to score runs to either go to the next level or stay in a team. So it's certainly not unfamiliar.

"I'm looking forward to once again showing what I can do at Shield level, and hopefully be lining up in that that first Ashes Test in Perth.

"It's going to be a massive summer, and I'm sure the team's going change a little bit throughout those five Tests, and I'm just going to do everything I can to make sure I'm there for all five."

Outside of their call on the opening position, a major decision for selectors appears to be whether they stick with Green at first-drop, a spot he looked increasingly comfortable in while batting on treacherous new-ball batting wickets in the Caribbean, and keep Webster at six; or drop Webster, return Green to six and play a top-order bat with more experience at three.

"We don't know how the selectors are thinking," said Webster. "A lot of the commentators have their own opinion. At the end of the day, it's the three selectors that make the decision on the squad and the first XI, alongside Patty (Cummins, the Test captain)."

If forced to pick between Green and Webster, the selectors' job will be made harder given there is almost no statistical difference between the pair's Test records at No.6.

In 36 Test innings batting at six or below, Green averages 33.59 with the bat. He scored his maiden Test ton, against India in Ahmedabad, at six, while his 36 career wickets have come at 35.31.

03:36 Play video Breakthrough Moment: Courageous Cam pushes through the pain

Webster meanwhile averages 34.63 with the bat and 23.25 with the ball.

Green comfortably shades Webster for pace with the ball, and took 13 wickets at 15.76 in the 2021-2 Ashes at home. But Webster may be a more durable bowling prospect, while he has also taken a Test wicket with his off-spin in Sri Lanka.

Both are outstanding slips fielders.

Webster says he has been pleased with his Test returns, but admits his lack of a century having passed fifty on four occasions has left the door ajar.

"I've played in some tricky conditions. The West Indies was particularly hard for the batters, Lord's in the World Test Championship final was tricky conditions too when the lights were on and the clouds came over there," he said.

"So I feel like I've scored some tough runs, I suppose, but at the same time, there's no hundred next to my name, I would have loved to go on with one of those (starts).

"I felt like I was batting as good as I have done in a number of those innings.

"I feel like I'm batting really well. And I feel like I've got all the tools to succeed this summer in the Ashes with what England are going to potentially bring."

Webster, who recently returned to Hobart from a successful stint with UK county side Warwickshire, is now eager to reprise his dominant Sheffield Shield form when the competition begins in October.

"It's going to be an intriguing first couple of rounds with potentially all the big boys playing a few of the Shield games too," said Webster, mirroring selection chief George Bailey's emphasis on the importance of first-class runs ahead of the Test summer.

"There's going to be some really strong Shield teams out there, which only promotes better cricket.

"It's always exciting when the team's not quite settled and there's a few opportunities for people to put their hand up and try and get a spot in that first squad."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT