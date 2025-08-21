Prestwidge's early burst leaves India A wobbling on wet day one

The Australia A quicks rattled through India A's top order at Allan Border Field but the wet weather won the day
Georgia Prestwidge wreaked havoc with the new ball but it was the Brisbane weather that had the biggest say on day one of Australia A's red-ball showdown against India A.
Just 23.2 of a minimum 100 overs were possible as persistent rain interrupted play at Allan Border Field.
The Aussie quicks made the most of the overcast conditions when they could, with Prestwidge's new-ball burst accounting for opener Nandini Kashyap (0) and first drop Dhara Gujjar (0) with consecutive deliveries in the second over of the game.
The first of those wickets came via a superb delivery that went through Kashyap's defences into her stumps.
The 27-year-old then produced what was arguably an even better delivery to bowl star opener Shafali Verma, who to that point had looked threatening, hitting eight boundaries in her 38-ball 35.
Fellow quicks Sianna Ginger and Maitlan Brown also chipped in with a wicket apiece before rain forced the players from the field with India 5-93.
There were several false starts as breaks between showers gave players an opportunity to warm-up, but play did not resume.
Australia A v India A multi-format series
First T20: Australia A won by 13 runs
Second T20: Australia A won by 114 runs
Third T20: Australia A won by four runs
First one-dayer: India A won by three wickets
Second one-dayer: India A won by two wickets
Third one-dayer: Australia A won by nine wickets
Australia A four-day squad: Tahlia Wilson (c), Nicole Faltum (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Rachel Trenaman, Courtney Webb
India A four-day squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat
Only four-day match: August 21-24, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 9:30am AEST
