Rising stars shine as Australia A chase down 281 on final day

Anika Learoyd and Maddy Darke led the way as Australia reeled in a hefty target of 281 on day four in Brisbane

The country's brightest uncapped batting talent shone as Australia A reeled in an imposing target of 281 to seal a six-wicket victory over India A in their four-day game in Brisbane.

After Amy Edgar picked up her fifth wicket haul in the first hour of day four at Allan Border Field to help bowl India A out for 286, half-centuries to Anika Learoyd (72), Maddy Darke (68) and Rachel Trenaman (64) helped secure the win late in the final session.

The first three days had been played on a knife's edge with both teams dominant at various periods, but Australia A openers Trenaman and Tahlia Wilson (46) showcased patience and determination as they set about their chase.

Weathering the tricky new-ball period - and aided by some sloppy fielding from the tourists - the pair put on 117 runs for the first wicket before captain Wilson was caught off the bowling of Saima Thakor.

Just one run was added to the total before Trenaman followed, as India A sensed the door opening with Australia A still 163 runs adrift of their target.

But Learoyd and Darke slammed that door shut, pouncing on anything loose from an increasingly desperate attack.

Both departed with victory within sight, but Nicole Faltum (16no) ensured there was no late hiccup, steering the Aussies over the line.

Earlier, India A had resumed on 8-260, adding a further 26 runs to their overnight tally before they were bowled out for 286.

Learoyd's career-best red-ball innings was the icing on a breakout 'A' campaign for the NSW top-order batter.

It followed scores of 55no, 35 and 22 in the T20 series and an unbeaten 92 in the one-dayers.

The four-day game also served to further enhance the reputation of 20-year-old Queensland allrounder Sianna Ginger, whose day-three century was critical in handing Australia A a slim first-innings advantage.

Ginger also picked up two wickets, adding to the 10 she collected across the six white-ball matches.

Sunday's result capped a successful few weeks for Australia A, who swept the T20s but went down 1-2 in the one-dayers.

Australia A v India A multi-format series

