England took the series lead despite more Shane Warne brilliance
Ashes 2005 deep dive: English Pratts and Aussie cracks
Adam Burnett and Josh Schonafinger join host Louis Cameron to recap what proved the decisive Test match of an epic series, the fourth 2005 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.
Episode index:
2:00 - Series hits fever pitch
3:30 - England’s array of sporting sex symbols
7:00 - Australia’s trip to Scotland
9:30 - Best batting combo: Warne and Lee or Starc and Cummins?
16:50 - Wild Thing debuts
18:30 - Who was Gary Pratt?
35:30 - To follow on or not, that is the question
47:00 - Another chapter in the McGrath saga
53:15 - Kat snaps at controversial call
59:10 - Lou’s case for more MacGill game time
1:13:40 - The origin of Jones’ head-slapping celebration
1:20:00 - Ponting’s success … with the ball
1:23:40 - The morality of reverse swing bowling
First Test episode - A false dawn at Lord's
Second Test episode - Gloves off as England roar back
Michael Kasprowicz recalls Edgbaston 2005 on the Unplayable Podcast
Third Test episode - Peak Ponting as Australia escape
Don't forget to subscribe on Apple and on Spotify and on YouTube.