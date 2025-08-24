Ashes 2005 deep dive: English Pratts and Aussie cracks

Adam Burnett and Josh Schonafinger join host Louis Cameron to recap what proved the decisive Test match of an epic series, the fourth 2005 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.

Episode index:

2:00 - Series hits fever pitch

3:30 - England’s array of sporting sex symbols

7:00 - Australia’s trip to Scotland

9:30 - Best batting combo: Warne and Lee or Starc and Cummins?

16:50 - Wild Thing debuts

18:30 - Who was Gary Pratt?

35:30 - To follow on or not, that is the question

47:00 - Another chapter in the McGrath saga

53:15 - Kat snaps at controversial call

59:10 - Lou’s case for more MacGill game time

1:13:40 - The origin of Jones’ head-slapping celebration

1:20:00 - Ponting’s success … with the ball

1:23:40 - The morality of reverse swing bowling