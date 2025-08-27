Sutherland masterclass lifts Superchargers into playoffs

Annabel Sutherland and the Australian-charged Northern Superchargers have roared into the Hundred playoffs

The Australian international trio of Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield and Nicola Carey have combined brilliantly once more to power their Northern Superchargers side into the Hundred playoffs.

Sutherland proved the player of the match with a superb all-round display to help sink Beth Mooney's Manchester Originals and set up an "eliminator'' semi-final with another Australia-powered side, the London Spirit, at The Oval on Saturday.

The winners of that match will then face the already qualified and unbeaten Southern Brave – the only team in the competition without an Australian women's presence – in Sunday's final.

But it's the Yorkshire-based Superchargers who look increasingly potent, thanks to the influence of their Aussie trio, who all played key roles in their emphatic eight-wicket "Roses'' win over the Lancashire franchise, the Originals, at their Headingley stronghold in Leeds on Tuesday.

Sutherland took 3-15, including the prize wicket of captain Mooney, before scoring an unbeaten 30 off 17 balls while combining with Litchfield (26no off 20) in an unbeaten half-century stand to ease the Superchargers to victory with 35 balls remaining.

Carey, who only stepped in as a replacement when another Australian star Georgia Wareham was injured a fortnight ago, has filled in tremendously since her arrival, this time taking a catch, effecting the match-sealing run-out and taking 2-13 off her 20-ball stint.

Superchargers put on the squeeze!



Manchester Originals are bowled out for 94 👀#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/qqv1BMKsZU — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 26, 2025

Wareham, who started the tournament in exceptional fashion before her exit with a groin injury, is gone but not forgotten by her teammates, who now take a life-size cardboard cut-out of her with them wherever they play.

"She even turned up to a team meeting … she's superb," laughed opener Alice Davidson-Richards.

Meanwhile, the real-life duo of Sutherland and Litchfield seem unstoppable at the moment.

"It feels like they're hitting their straps at just the right time," said captain Hollie Armitage.

"'Belsy' (Sutherland) is brilliant with bat and ball and in the field and she's someone I lean on as well from a captaincy point of view, so she's brilliant to have in the squad."

Beth Mooney knows Manchester Originals need to get a big score here.



💪#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/UOaXjeEw5f — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 26, 2025

But for Mooney, who scored 13 off 20 balls before Carey caught her off Sutherland's bowling, the tournament is over as her side bowed out tamely, dismissed for just 94 before the Superchargers reached 2-96 off just 65 balls.

They'll next play their "eliminator'' on Saturday against a London Spirit team powered by Australian internationals Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne and Charli Knott.

Australians in The Hundred 2025

Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll

London Spirit: David Warner, Ashton Turner; Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott

Manchester Originals: Beth Mooney

Northern Superchargers: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Oval Invincibles: Jason Behrendorff; Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning

Southern Brave: Hilton Cartwright

Trent Rockets: Marcus Stoinis; Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham

Welsh Fire: Steve Smith, Riley Meredith, Chris Green; Jess Jonassen