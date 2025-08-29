No-baggage Brook could be Ashes dangerman: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has warned Harry Brook's inexperience in Australia could make him more dangerous in the Ashes as he is free from the baggage that can burden senior teammates.

Hazlewood on Thursday declared England's batting the best to tour Australia for an Ashes at any point in his career, with a settled top six to start the series in Perth.

Joe Root will arrive as the world's No.1-ranked batter after a big home series against India, but it is Brook who has turned the most eyes in recent months.

The 26-year-old has played limited long-form cricket in Australia, with his most recent stint being scores of 17 and one in a tour match for the England Lions in 2021.

Beyond that Brook's only other red-ball cricket came for University of NSW in 2018-19, before the Yorkshireman became the world's No.2-ranked batter.

Touring English batters have generally struggled with the extra bounce in Australia, with Hazlewood among the hosts' best proponents on home wickets.

But the seamer did not believe it would necessarily be an issue for Brook, who has now scored 10 centuries from his first 50 Test innings while going at a strike-rate of 87.52.

"A fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier," Hazelwood said.

"There's no baggage behind him and he can just come out and play with freedom as he does.

"Batters are pretty good at adapting their games these days ... I think he'll adapt. He's a good player.

"He's at the top of the rankings for a reason. He'll be a tough challenge."

No current England player has won a Test in Australia, while Ollie Pope was dropped and Zak Crawley struggled for runs in the most recent 2021-22 tour.

Root is also famously yet to score a century through 14 Tests in Australia, but will enter this summer averaging 64.53 since last July.

It was the 4-0 drubbing four years ago that prompted England's change of thinking and BazBall era, with this summer the first time it will be tested in Australia.

"Joe's probably in the form of his life as well," Hazlewood said.

"They're an unbelievable batting line to be honest. The top seven have done really well in the last five or six years now, so it's a challenge."

Hazlewood said he expected to play at least one Sheffield Shield match for NSW before the first Test in Perth on November 20.

England's quickest bowling attack to tour Australia this century is also taking shape.

Speedster Mark Wood revealed this week he was targeting a county cricket return next month in order to prove his fitness for the Perth Test.

It was Wood's pace, along with Brook's batting, that brought England back into the Ashes at Headingley in 2023 and helped them recover from 2-0 down and draw 2-2.

Jofra Archer also played his first Test in four years last month, with Stuart Broad urging England to play he and Wood in the first two Tests and frontload the tour.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT