Ashes 2005 deep dive: When Warnie dropped the Ashes

The thrilling finale to an unforgettable series saw Kevin Pietersen carry England to glory

Adam Burnett and Josh Schonafinger join host Louis Cameron in the slips cordon and desperately hope they won't drop Kevin Pietersen.

The fifth and final Test of the 2005 Ashes series is the subject of the last episode of cricket.com.au's special podcast series commemorating 20 years since the epic 2005 Ashes.

We all remember Shane Warne putting down KP - but do you recall the other crucial missed chance not long before? This, and plenty more, is discussed in the series finale.

Episode index:

2.00 Cricket going mainstream in England thanks to its heroes Flintoff and KP 5.50 Matthew Hayden learning to surf in a swimming pool ... in Essex 9.00 Should Shane Watson (or Andrew Symonds) have played at The Oval? 14.30 Australia's conservatism costs them again 29.25 More Shane Warne brilliance, with the ball (and in Michael Clarke's hotel room) 36.30 A tribute to Michael Atherton's hard-hitting questions 39.30 The 'other' dropped catch that cost the Aussies 49.40 Cricket's peak on free-to-air television in the UK 53.57 Amazing Adelaide v not-so-amazing Oval 55.00 Warne's dropped catch sours the greatest individual series by a losing player (sorry Jasprit Bumrah) 1.00.00 In which warm congratulations are offered to Paul Collingwood for earning an MBE, and other things that peaked 1.04.00 Not-ugly Aussies are immediately gracious (as are England) 1.14.00 Getting sledged by Merlin, the spinning bowling machine, and whether the Queen imported one to Windsor Castle 1.16.00 KP v Lee = Test cricket at its best ... plus an unusual insight into Pietersen's reaction to Trump's 2016 Presidential election victory 1.24.50 The legacy of an all-time series

