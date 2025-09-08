Young gun Vidler sidelined with stress fracture

Queensland's next big thing will spend the coming months rehabilitating a partial fracture of his vertebrae

Queensland have suffered a blow on the eve of the season with teenage pace ace Callum Vidler set for a long stint on the sidelines.

Vidler underwent scans last week which revealed a partial fracture in the 19-year-old’s L3 vertebrae.

"Callum experienced some back pain during training and promptly reported it," Queensland General Manager of Elite Cricket Joe Dawes said.

"Unfortunately, the scans came back confirming a stress fracture so he will spend some time recovering and then start a rehab plan.

"He’s naturally very disappointed but accepts that injuries are part of the game."

It's the first stress-related back injury in Vidler's fledgling career and he now faces a lengthy rehabilitation that will involve several months of resting the affected area until it heals.

Vidler was a breakout star in his first full season of domestic cricket last summer having already won the 2024 Under-19 World Cup.

He played three Sheffield Shield matches including the final loss to South Australia, where he took 4-64 in the first innings with his express pace.

Vidler also took five wickets in two One-Day Cup matches, troubling and dismissing experienced campaigners like Moises Henriques and Hilton Cartwright.

He's part of an exciting batch of young Queensland fast bowlers – also including Tom Whitney (22) and Tom Straker (20) – which the Bulls hope will help soften the blow in the coming seasons as they transition away from veteran Michael Neser (35 years old), Gurinder Sandhu (32) and Mark Steketee (31).

Vidler is contracted to the Brisbane Heat for the next two seasons of the KFC BBL.

Queensland open their one-day campaign against Victoria next Wednesday, September 17 at Allan Border Field.