Kit week: Fresh new look revealed for Aussie summer

Indigenous artwork on the shoulders and subtle colour changes in the details have been unveiled for the Australian cricket teams' playing uniforms.

An extension of Cricket Australia's partnership with ASICS that began in 2011 has seen a subtle evolution in the kits that will be worn for the next two summers.

The most striking change this summer is the giant red W across the chest for all men's and women's kits, reflecting banking giant Westpac's new four-year sponsorship deal.

But beyond that there are some key details in the new look, with renowned Aboriginal artist Aunty Fiona Clarke updating her signature Walkabout Wickets artwork for the new kit.

The new artwork, titled 'Land & Sea' incorporates the Walkabout Wickets motif and is an extension of the tribute to Australia's first ever touring cricket team, the 1868 Aboriginal XI that travelled to England.

"I am both honoured and proud to have created the artwork for the players' uniforms," said Aunty Fiona.

"It's powerful to see today's players carry the story of the first Aboriginal XI Cricket Walkabout team with them.

"This artwork is about more than a shirt design, it's about honouring those who came before us, and connecting them with present and future players.

"The stars symbolise every cricketer, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal, who continues this shared legacy through the game."

Alyssa Healy models the shoulder detail on the ODI kit

The new-season kits have moved the Indigenous artwork from the side panels onto the shoulders.

Heat mapping by ASICS' Institute of Sport Sciences in Kobe, Japan revealed its 'acti-breeze' technology was most efficient when on the sides, operating alongside an ergonomic underarm mesh panel to assist ease of movement.

For the Test whites, other changes are subtle: yellow piping around the collar replaces green, with yellow snap buttons, while piping has been removed from the sleeves.

Both white-ball kits feature Auty Fiona's Land and Sea artwork on the shoulders, which contrasts nicely with the predominantly Australian Gold colour of the one-day kit.

The men's T20 kit has a grandpa collar, while the woman's version carries a more traditional fold-over collar, continuing the differences first introduced in 2023.

Indian nightmare: Travis Head shows off the white-ball uniforms

The short-format kits feature a nod to the 2003 ODI World Cup winning uniform with side panels taken from the kit worn by Ricky Ponting's men in their undefeated campaign in South Africa.

Australia's men are expected to wear a version of this uniform to the 2027 ODI World Cup that will be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.