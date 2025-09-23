WNCL 2025-26: All you need to know

State-by-state previews: QLD | SA | WA

When does it start?

On Wednesday! The Women's National Cricket League – Australia's national women's domestic 50-over competition – will get underway on September 24 when Western Australia host Queensland at the WACA Ground.

Other first-round match-ups see Victoria host NSW and South Australia play Tasmania, while the ACT Meteors will have to wait until the second round to commence their season.

Two rounds will be played before the start of the T20 Spring Challenge and Weber WBBL|11, and the season will then resume on January 6.

Like last season, this summer’s WNCL will feature 43 matches with all seven teams to play each other twice before the top two teams meet in the final on Saturday, March 21.

View the full WNCL fixture here

How can I watch it?

Every match of the 2025-26 season will be live streamed free for fans in Australia on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, with replays of every wicket in the match centre soon after they happen and extended highlights of every match also available.

All games will also be streamed on Kayo Sports, and replays will be available for those who can’t watch live.

Are the Australian contracted players available?

This summer, the majority of Australia's top players are expected miss most, if not all, the WNCL season.

The first two rounds coincide with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India, while the January games coincide with the Women's Premier League in India - no dates or squads have been confirmed for that tournament, but it generally has a heavy Australian involvement.

In 2025, there were just two fit and available CA-contracted players who did not travel to India for the franchise competition. The fifth and sixth WNCL rounds will run alongside the multi-format series against India, which culminates in the day-night WACA Test from March 6-9.

The final round will be played from March 12-15 followed by the final on Saturday, March 21, however, the majority of the Aussie players will likely remain unavailable, with a multi-format tour of West Indies pencilled in for March-April following the conclusion of the India series.

How else can I follow the WNCL?

As well as tuning into the live steams, all matches will be scored live on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app so you can keep up-to-date with every ball, while we'll also provide added written coverage and video highlights throughout the tournament.

What about going to a game?

A chance to watch some of the most exciting players in the world in action? Go for it!

Every team will host six matches; all of the ACT Meteors home games will be played at EPC Solar Park, Tasmania’s at Bellerive Oval and Western Australia’s at the WACA Ground.

South Australia will host four of their matches at Karen Rolton Oval and two - on March 12 and 14 - at Adelaide Oval. Victoria will host four matches at Junction Oval and two at Jubilee Park in Ringwood.

Queensland will play all of their home games at Allan Border Field, while New South will play two games at North Sydney Oval and the remaining four at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park.

For entry conditions and ticket prices check with each state or territory.

What's at stake?

The winning state will be presented with the Ruth Preddey Cup. New South Wales are the reigning champions after claiming 'Ruth' for the 21st time last season, defeating Queensland at Allan Border Field.

It was a return to dominance for the Breakers, who played in every WNCL final from the time the league was formed in 1996-97 until 2019-20.

The coveted trophy was introduced for the 1972-73 season of the Australian Women's Cricket Championships – a two-week tournament that predated the WNCL – and is named after one of the game's pioneers; Preddey was a former NSW player, administrator, Australian team manager and sports editor of The Australian Women's Weekly.

How are the squads looking?

* Denotes Cricket Australia contract

ACT

The ACT have lost their captain and star performer Katie Mack, who has relocated to her native NSW.

The Meteors have gone abroad to recruit England allrounder Georgia Elwiss, capped 52 times for her country and a previous ACT representative back in 2010-11. Local young guns Rachel Carroll and Stella Wilde have signed multi-year contracts.

Squad: Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman, Carly Leeson, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Georgia Elwiss, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Holly Ferling, Olivia Porter, Paris Bowdler, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Zoe Cooke Ins: Rachel Carroll, Georgia Elwiss Rookie: Stella Wilde Outs: Katie Mack (NSW), Chelsea Moscript, Alisha Bates

New South Wales

NSW went all the way last season to win the WNCL and, on paper, look even stronger this season after securing some big recruits. Ellyse Perry (Victoria) and Katie Mack (ACT) come into the squad to bolster the top order while the Breakers have also signed exciting 15-year-old Caoimhe Bray on her first rookie contract.

NSW lost their head coach Gavan Twining, who was poached by the national set-up, but he has been replaced by respected former Australian team psychologist Peter Clarke.

Squad: Jade Allen, Sam Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Tara French, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Elsa Hunter, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Katie Mack, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry*, Tahlia Wilson Rookie: Caoimhe Bray Ins: Ellyse Perry (Victoria), Katie Mack (ACT), Sam Bates, Frankie Nicklin, Tara French, Caoimhe Bray Outs: Sammy-Jo Johnson (retired), Stella Campbell, Ebony Hoskin (WA), Lauren Kua

Queensland

Queensland have kept the bulk of their squad together after just falling short last season, losing the WNCL final to NSW.

The Fire's major loss fast bowler Courtney Sippel to Tasmania, with the right-armer departing the state after 46 matches and 64 wickets.

Bowlers Lilli Hamilton and Ruby Strange, who both featured for the Brisbane Heat in last summer's T20 Spring Challenge, earn their first WNCL contracts.

Squad: Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Ruby Strange, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley Rookie: Lilli Hamilton Ins: Lilli Hamilton, Ruby Strange Outs: Kira Holmes, Courtney Sippel (Tasmania)

South Australia

South Australia have announced Under-19 Australian representative Maggie Clark as their rookie for the upcoming season, while local wicketkeeper-batter Beth Worthley and former NSW player Isabella Malgioglio are the other additions to the SA set-up. England import Hollie Armitage will again join SA this WNCL season.

SA have noted that while Josie Dooley, who suffered a life-threatening medical incident in early 2024, is not an active member of their 2025-26 squad, she is currently progressing in her rehabilitation and remains an important member of the SA cricket family.

Squad: Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby (c), Darcie Brown*, Emma De Broughe, Emmerson Filsell, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Isabella Malgioglio, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson and Beth Worthley Ins: Maggie Clark, Beth Worthley, Isabella Malgioglio Rookie: Maggie Clark Outs: Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Annie O'Neil

Tasmania

After three titles in a row, falling short of a fourth must have felt like a let-down for the exceptional Tasmanian squad. As it played out, they missed the final by only one win but will now be challenged further following the departures of Molly Strano (Victoria) and Heather Graham (WA).

The Tigers have added Queensland quick Courtney Sippel and Scottish international and Hobart Hurricanes recruit Kathryn Bryce, players who should immediately slot into their XI.

Squad: Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sara Kennedy, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Courtney Sippel, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson Rookie: Ava Curtis Ins: Kathryn Bryce, Ava Curtis, Sara Kennedy, Courtney Sippel (Queensland) Outs: Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham (WA), Beth Lane, Molly Strano (Victoria)

Victoria

It was a tough campaign for Victoria last season, finishing fifth with six wins and six losses. Superstar Ellyse Perry departs after six seasons in navy blue to return to her home state NSW, though the Vics will benefit from another homecoming with star WNCL spinner Molly Strano returning to Melbourne.

The challenge for Andrew Christie's side will be dealing with the loss of the six Cricket Australia contracted players when they're called up for national duty.

Squad: Sophie Day, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff*, Kim Garth*, Hasrat Gill, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux*, Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland*, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham* Rookie: Mia Perrin Ins: Molly Strano (Tasmania), Samara Dulvin, Indigo Noble Outs: Ellyse Perry (NSW), Sara Kennedy (Tasmania), Poppy Gardner, Jas Nevins

Western Australia

Western Australia will be searching for a drastic change of fortunes after a last-placed finish in the 2024-25 WNCL. They have recruited well, signing Ebony Hoskin (NSW) and Heather Graham (TAS) from interstate.

Graham returns to WA after four summers with the highly-successful Tasmanians and will be looking to share that knowledge with the rest of Becky Grundy's squad. Former Under-19 opener Ines McKeon gets her first state contract while 20-year-old Rebecca McGrath was rewarded after being named last summer's best grade cricket performer.