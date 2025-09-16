Konstas hits statement ton as Australia A go big on day one

Test incumbent and Victorian Campbell Kellaway impress on day one with a 198-run opening stand

Sam Konstas has made the most of his early start to the red-ball summer with a statement century on day one of Australia A's tour of India.

The incumbent Test opener, picked for the 'A' series with a clear eye towards preparing younger players for future Indian Test tours, proved he is more than comfortable in subcontinent conditions with a classy 144-ball 109 against a strong India A attack.

Sam Konstas celebrates his century on day one in Lucknow // Supplied-BCCI

With the start of the match delayed by almost two-and-a-half hours due to rain at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, Konstas and another young protege in the making, Victorian Campbell Kellaway, wasted little time getting going after captain Nathan McSweeney opted to bat first.

The 19-year-old brought up his century within a session, going to tea on 101 not out as the tourists compiled an imposing 198 without loss in 37 overs.

With scores of 3, 5, 25, 0, 17 and 0 against West Indies, the teenage right-hander was sent to the subcontinent for experience and to find confidence ahead of the home summer.

But it was his approach and the manner in which he constructed his knock on Tuesday that would have pleased and impressed men's selection chair George Bailey, who was in Sydney for the start of the domestic season as NSW teammate Kurtis Patterson hit a one-day century against Tasmania.

Konstas bided his time early and played second fiddle to the more free-flowing Kellaway, before exploding late to reach his century with a six.

In his first 46 balls faced, Konstas scored just 18 at a strike rate of 39.13, while the 22-year-old Kellaway raced to 45 off 44 balls.

The New South Welshman then progressed to 41 off 68 balls to up his strike rate to 60.29, while Kellaway reached 47 off 52 balls scoring at 90.38. He got to 50 off 86 balls at 58.14 before raising his bat for his century off 122 balls (81.97).

Kellaway embraces Konstas after his century against India A // Supplied-BCCI

He was eventually bowled by Harsh Dubey for 109, striking 10 fours and three sixes in his 144-ball innings scored at 75.69.

"They bowed really well at the start, and the conditions were good for batting," Konstas said at stumps. "It was good to get a good partnership with Kellaway, which I thought helped me a lot.

"I'm very happy, obviously it's good spending time in the middle. Today I thought I had to face quite a few demons mentally and just trying to get through that and the different challenges (like) trying to adapt to the conditions.

Konstas is bowled by left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey // Supplied-BCCI

"So super stoked and hopefully can build on from that.

"I thought early on (the pitch) had a bit of nip … then spin wise, it didn't spin as much so just backed in my instincts and tried to rinse and repeat each ball with my process."

The left-handed Kellaway failed to add to his tally after tea and was first man out, caught by Tanush Kotian off Gurnoor Singh Brar – 12 shy of what would have been an equally impressive ton.

His skills would also not have gone unnoticed, having shown promise when he opened the batting at the Under-19 World Cup in 2022.

Campbell Kellaway raises his bat after reaching his fifty on day one // Supplied-BCCI

His innings off 97 balls included 10 boundaries and two maximums.

After their 198-run opening stand, and the demise of both Kellaway and Konstas, Australia A lost quick wickets in McSweeney (1) and Oliver Peake (2).

Test hopeful McSweeney was trapped leg before by Dubey, ending his quick stay at the crease after a long, long wait to get there.

Cooper Connolly scored 70 in the first innings in Lucknow // Supplied-BCCI

Australia A finished 5-337 at stumps, losing Cooper Connolly for 70 with Dubey claiming his third scalp.

At the crease when play resumes on day two are Liam Scott on 47 and Josh Philippe (3).

Australia A tour of India

India A four-day squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur. Second match only: KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A four-day squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton. Second match only: Will Sutherland

September 16-19: First four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, 3pm AEST

September 23-26: Second four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, 3pm AEST

India A one-day squad (first match): Rajat Patidar (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A one-day squad (second and third matches): Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Henry Thornton

September 30: First one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 3pm AEST

October 3: Second one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 3pm AEST

October 5: Third one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 4pm AEDT