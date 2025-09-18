Jurel grinds out Australia A challenge, draw looming

Dhruv Jurel finished day three on 113 not out after more bad weather hit Lucknow

Australia A's first four-day match against India A is heading for a draw after Dhruv Jurel posted a day three hundred after more wet weather in Lucknow.

India A finished at 4-403, trailing by 129 runs, with Jurel (113no) and Devdutt Padikkal (86no) guiding the home side out of the tiny bit of trouble they found themselves in during the second session.

The tourists might have been thinking about bowling the hosts out when Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer fell for eight to leave the score at 4-222, a deficit of 310, but Jurel and Padikkal batted throughout the remainder of the day in their unbroken 181-run stand.

It was a mixed day for Corey Rocchiccioli, who grabbed the wicket of Shreyas Iyer // Supplied-BCCI

Jurel hit 72 runs from the 70 deliveries he faced from spinners Corey Rocchiccioli and Cooper Connolly as he pumped four sixes in his unbeaten knock.

While the Aussies rattled along at a run rate of 5.43 during their first innings of 6-532 declared, the Indians took their time after a wet outfield delayed the start of the third day.

And the visitors were made to work hard for their chances with captain Nathan McSweeney ringing the changes in the extremely muggy conditions.

Xavier Bartlett got the first wicket of the day, capturing Narayan Jagadeesan caught behind by first-innings centurion Josh Philippe.

Cooper Connolly and Rocchiccioli then struck only overs apart, removing the dangerous duo of Sai Sudharsan (73) and Iyer (8) respectively.

The Australians swamp Cooper Connolly after he had Sai Sudharsan lbw // Supplied-BCCI

But that was where the joy ended for Australia A.

With thunderstorms forecast for Friday, chances of a result appear slim, however the two sides will meet again for the second first-class match at the same venue beginning September 23.

Australia A tour of India

India A four-day squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur. Second match only: KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A four-day squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton. Second match only: Will Sutherland

September 16-19: First four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, 3pm AEST

September 23-26: Second four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, 3pm AEST

India A one-day squad (first match): Rajat Patidar (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A one-day squad (second and third matches): Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Henry Thornton

September 30: First one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 3pm AEST

October 3: Second one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 3pm AEST

October 5: Third one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 4pm AEDT