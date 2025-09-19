Tassie's huge total leads to bonus point romp over Victoria

Matthew Wade scored a 65-ball hundred and Mitch Owen had 50 inside five overs as Tasmania thumped Victoria

Matthew Wade's powerful best and more Mitchell Owen fireworks have propelled Tasmania past Victoria in a One-Day Cup triumph that threatened the history books.

Tasmania were all out for 381 at Brisbane's Allan Border Field after No.6 Wade (105) brought up a century off 65 balls and opener Mitch Owen made 53 off 21 and Beau Webster 81 off 95.

The Tigers' third-highest score in the domestic competition's history proved too much for the Vics despite the late efforts of Sam Harper (88 off 51).

Form batter Owen hit four sixes and five fours to post his half century in the fifth over before collecting 4-57 with his handy seamers.

Owen raised the bat for fifty at the end of the fifth over despite none of his teammates (the dismissed Caleb Jewell or Jake Weatherald or the new batter Webster) having scored a run off the bat.

WIth the ball he took a decisive three wickets in one over, with Glenn Maxwell (0) the final scalp as he blazed away unsuccessfully two days after smashing a hundred of his own in a loss to Queensland.

Wicketkeeper Harper was the last man out in the 41st over in a chase that never looked likely after Owen's triple-strike.

For a moment it looked as if Harper might deny Tasmania a bonus point as he neared his maiden hundred in the format, but he couldn't clear Iain Carlisle on the square leg rope and was out for 88.

Earlier, Wade leaned back on anything short of a length to pepper the square boundaries and post a 10th List A hundred.

He struck six sixes and eight fours, barely mistiming a ball as he built on Owen's magnificent foundation.

Nikhil Chaudhary (67 off 49) provided the late fireworks as Mitch Perry (4-101) avoided conceding the most runs in a one-day cup innings by one run.

In an injury concern for Tasmania, Billy Stanlake pulled up short after bowling 2.1 overs and had to leave the field, unable to take any further part in the match.

NSW host South Australia in Sydney on Saturday before the Bulls host Western Australia on Sunday.

